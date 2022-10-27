A woman was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.
Seguin police responded to a call for a person that was struck by a vehicle about 8:18 p.m. in the 2900 block of North State Highway 46, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
“Responding officers found a female, later identified as Crystal Miller, 45, Seguin, with severe injuries at the scene after being struck by the vehicle,” she said.
Preliminary investigation showed a Ford Ranger was traveling in the southbound lane when it struck Miller, Wallace said.
Miller was taken by Seguin EMS to a San Antonio hospital where she is listed as in critical condition.
Police continue to investigate the wreck.
