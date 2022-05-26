With 35 of 35 polling locations reporting, unofficial Guadalupe County joint primary runoff election results were in and both sides read them differently in a local race.
Stephen Germann, a candidate vying for the Republican nod and a virtual victory for the seat of Precinct 1 county commissioner, was ready to accept the nomination. His opponent, Joel Hicks, felt it too soon Wednesday morning to call the race, which was extremely close.
In unofficial results, Germann had 1,223 (50.5%) votes compared to Hicks’ 1,200 (49.5%) votes, a difference of 23 ballots. Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes said the county still had 36 provisional ballots and outstanding mail ballots yet to count.
“The only thing we have to be careful of right now is we can’t really say what the results are just yet because the race is only decided by 23 votes and we have 36 provisional ballots,” said Kara Latimer, Hicks’ campaign manager. “I think that we should trust that our elections office will let us know when the results are final.”
Germann, on the other hand, said that from what he knows and from what others had told him, the victory was his. He thanked the voters for rewarding him with the new position.
“I am very humbled by the voters supporting me,” Germann said. “I can’t say enough for how much I appreciate the support from the voters and the people. I just can’t say enough. I am grateful to all the people that helped me, especially my wife.”
Democrats fielded no candidate in the race. So the winner of the Republican primary is all but assured the Precinct 4 commissioner’s job.
The primary won’t be officially decided until after her office determines whether each provisional ballot is eligible to be counted and then an early voting ballot board counts them, Hays said. The ballot board is scheduled to count the ballots along with any outstanding mail-in votes on June 1.
Parties will canvas the votes June 2, Hays said.
Already confident in his victory, Germann said he plans to keep the campaign promises he made. He said he intends to make county government more efficient.
Commissioners Court, with him on it, will pay immediate attention to improving the county’s roads and will support emergency workers, Germann said. Once sworn in, he plans to start by speaking with the people who know best what the county and his district needs, he said.
“I am going to be, as I’ve promised, talking to as many people as I can talk to because the voters are the ones that know what this county needs, more than experts know,” Germann said. “I’m going to be talking for the next few months to as many people as I can talk to find out their opinions on where this precinct needs to go. I promised that and I will do that.”
The winner of the runoff race will replace longtime county resident and Commissioner Judy Cope, who unsuccessfully ran to retain her seat in the primary election in March, garnering fewer votes than Hicks and Germann.
Neither man earned more than 50% of the vote so they were forced into the runoff situation.
Cope took over the seat in January 2003 after beating incumbent Wyatt “Butch” Kunde with 58% of the vote in March 2002. Her service has been important and appreciated, Germann said.
“Again, Judy Cope, the only comment I have is again we want to thank Judy Cope for 20 years of service to Guadalupe County,” he said. “Twenty years is a long time.”
Cope ran an admirable campaign in the March election, Germann said. And Hicks ran a hard race for which Germann congratulated him Wednesday.
Hicks’ team was pleased with the race run but said Wednesday that it wasn’t quite finished yet.
“I think that Joel and I both are very proud of the clean campaign that he ran for the citizens of Guadalupe County,” Latimer said. “We have to wait. We have to be patient. We have to let the process work itself out and we’ll see what happens when the provisional ballots are reviewed.”
Guadalupe County voters helped decide races elsewhere on the joint primary runoff ballot with direct relation to the area.
On the Republican side, Casey Garcia took 8,483 votes (56.96%) compared to Sandra Whitten’s 6,410 (43.04%) votes for the U.S. District 28 Representative nomination, according to unofficial final results posted on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
For U.S. Rep in District 28 on the Democratic ballot, Henry Cueller appeared to have eked out a win against Jessica Cisneros. Cuellar appeared to have earned 22,694 (50.2%) votes to 22,517 (49.8%) for Cisneros, according to unofficial Secretary of State numbers.
According to Secretary of State numbers, Michelle Vallejo finished with 6,043 (50.1%) votes in another tight race with Ruben Ramirez earning 6,020 (49.9%) of the votes in the contest for the privilege to run for United States Representative in District 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.