A Pflugerville man died Wednesday after he was shot last weekend and authorities were on the hunt for his suspected killer.
Police are actively looking for Norman “Trey” Powell, 38 of Seguin, as a suspect in the shooting death of 50-year-old Gregory Roundtree, of Pflugerville, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
Initially, authorities sought Powell on a warrant for aggravated assault; however, with Roundree’s death, the charge was changed to murder, Wallace said.
“The arrest warrant for suspect Norman “Trey” Powell, 38 of Seguin, has since been upgraded to murder,” Wallace said.
Guadalupe County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Darrell Hunter issued a warrant for Powell’s arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hunter initially attached a bond of $100,000 to the warrant, but he increased it to $500,000 on the murder charge, Seguin Police Investigations Lt. Lance Wright said.
Police began to investigate a reported shooting about 6:50 p.m. Saturday outside a home in the 100 block of Benbo Street.
“Upon arrival, officers located a male, 50 of Pflugerville, with a life threatening gunshot wound,” Wallace said.
A Seguin Fire Department ambulance crew took Roundtree, who was shot in the chin and neck area, to a San Antonio hospital, where he died Wednesday, she said.
As police investigated, they learned that Roundtree was shot with a .22-caliber weapon outside the home. Several witnesses at the scene described the weapon as a rifle with a scope, Wallace said.
Through the investigation, detectives identified Powell as the suspected shooter, Wallace said.
“Witnesses stated the victim and Powell got into a verbal argument, which quickly escalated,” she said. “We don’t know if they know each other (or) why they were arguing but witnesses said that our victim began the argument with the shooter.”
Anyone with information regarding Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call Seguin Police Detective Jonathan Gonzales at 830-379-2123 or leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-403-TIPS (8477), guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
