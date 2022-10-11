The lack of rain has forced Guadalupe County to reinstate a 90-day burn ban.
With just longer than a month without it, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved an order to prohibiting most outdoor burning.
The court let the previous ban lapse at its regular meeting Sept. 6. Since that time, property owners in the county’s unincorporated areas were able to catch up on their burning requirements, Precinct No. 1 Commissioner Greg Seidenberger said.
“Most of the agricultural interests have had ample time to take care of their needs,” he said. “I think this is prudent.”
Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder recommended commissioners reinstate the ban at Tuesday’s regular meeting, a reccomendation that he opened with a joke.
The running gag around county officials is that as soon as the burn ban makes it to the commissioners agenda, rain falls.
“I tried to put the burn ban on to get some rain,” he said. “It didn’t work.”
Guadalupe County isn’t the only area county hurting for precipitation, Pinder said. Others around the region are experiencing adverse numbers on their average Keetch-Byram Drought Indexes, he said. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, is used to determine forest fire potential.
It gives a measurement of the amount of moisture in the soil and ranges from 0 to 800 with 800 being the driest.
Bexar County’s KBDI as of Tuesday was 685, Pinder said. In Caldwell County it was 652. Comal saw 720 and Wilson’s was 608, he said.
Guadalupe County’s Keetch-Bryam Drought Index was 724, Pinder said.
“Guadalupe County is the second driest county in the state,” he said.
The county’s dryness has contributed to wildfires since the burn ban ended in September, Pinder said. Firefighters have responded to 18 such blazes in the one-month’s time between burn bans, he said.
One last week in the York Creek area spread quickly and used lots of resources, Pinder said.
“It is my recommendation we put the burn ban into effect,” he said.
Precinct No. 3 Commissioner Michael Carpenter moved for the ban and Precinct No. 4 Commissioner Judy Cope seconded the motion.
“May the rains come,” Carpenter said before the unanimous vote.
The ban takes effect today and is scheduled to last until Jan. 10.
