Four men went out of their way, one of them literally, to help area law enforcement officers and received recognition Tuesday for their efforts.
In two separate incidents, men put their safety on the line to help Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies struggling with suspects on county roads, Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said. At the regular meeting of the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, he thanked them and gave them plaques rewarding their heroism on Dec. 2 and Dec. 27.
“We are here today to honor four brave men, give thanks to these men for helping our deputies,” Zwicke said. “We’re fortunate to live and work in Guadalupe County, Texas, where people support their law enforcement. … We thank God for sending these men to help our deputies in their time of need.”
Cpl. Wesley Doss conducted a traffic stop about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 16800 block of IH-10 East and eventually arrested Everardo Hernandez, GCSO Lt. Javier Luna said.
Around the same time, Miguel Gonzalez was driving on Interstate 10 from Houston to his home in San Antonio when he noticed Doss struggling with a younger man next to a vehicle on the side of the highway. Gonzalez said he was driving westbound and the scuffle was happening on the eastbound side of IH10.
“I was driving by and saw the lights on and was nosey like everybody else,” he said. “I happened to see he was struggling.”
He decided to exit at the quickly-approaching off ramp and turned around. Noticing the deputy was alone with no backup, he offered his assistance, Gonzalez said. He thought surely by the time he made it to where the two men were grappling, other deputies would be there to assist. But as he pulled up, Doss was still alone struggling to subdue the man.
He cautiously approached and let the corporal know he was there to help, Gonzalez said. They were able to subdue the man and get one handcuff on him by the time other deputies arrived, he said.
Deputies arrested Hernandez and took him to the Guadalupe County Jail on charges of smuggling of persons and resisting arrest, Luna said.
Hernandez posted bonds totaling $55,000 the next day and left the jail, online jail records show.
Doss had been involved with a suspected human trafficker whose actions Gonzalez believes he helped to thwart.
“I helped save some girls,” he said. “I’m just happy I could help.”
On Dec. 27, brothers 17-year-old Ty and 16-year-old Jake Stevens were at home with their mother when the family noticed a man sitting in a vehicle in front of the house. Ty and Jake’s uncle at about 6:30 a.m. asked the man if he needed any help but the person refused, claiming his help was on the way, the teens said.
Hours later as the man still sat outside, the boys’ mother Rachel Stevens called the sheriff’s office and Senior Deputy Kyle Faulkner arrived to assess the situation, Ty said.
Faulkner was dispatched about 11:55 a.m. Dec. 27 to the 12100 block of FM 1117 for a report of a suspicious vehicle, Luna said.
Faulkner spoke with the man for nearly an hour before the two began a physical struggle, the elder brother said. The deputy obviously needed some help, Ty said.
“I looked at my brother and we decided to go help,” he said. “We just looked at each other and both knew we had to help him. We couldn’t let (Faulkner) handle that man by himself.”
They watched Faulkner and the man roll into a ditch during their struggle and thought things could get pretty bad, Jake said. Rachel’s nerves were a mess as she watched her sons head into possible danger, she said.
“I watched it all happen. I didn’t want them to go at first then I said, ‘OK, y’all can go help,’” Rachel said. “I’m proud of them for helping out. We try to help people out and be respectful of law enforcement.”
Prior to their arrival, William Silcox, who was traveling on FM 1117, saw Faulkner struggling with the man and stopped to help.
Deputies did not charge the man sitting in front of the house with a crime due to his mental crisis status, Luna said. The man was taken to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for emergency detention, the lieutenant said.
The sheriff and the court presented all four helpful men with memorial tablets acknowledging their courageous efforts.
