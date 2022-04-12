After a week and a half searching for the alleged trigger man in a fatal drive-by shooting at a city park, Seguin Police Department officials said they arrested their suspect Tuesday.
Officers arrested 20-year-old Draven Rene Reyes on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the April 4 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith at Park West.
“On April 12, 2022, at approximately 11;20 a.m., United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended Reyes on the east side of San Antonio for an active warrant out of Seguin for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder,” she said. “Reyes was transported to the Guadalupe County Jail on a $2 million bond.”
Reyes was arrested on warrants issued by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Darrell Hunter and Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sachtleben set his bond, Wallace said.
Police on April 6 identified Reyes as the suspect in the shooting death Smith, who was gunned down April 4 at the basketball court at the city’s newest park in the 600 block of North Vaughn Avenue.
Also wounded in the shooting, police said, was an 18-year-old Seguin man, whose name authorities have not released.
On the day authorities identified three suspects in the shooting, officers arrested two people they say were involved with the shooting.
About 6:30 p.m. March 5, police arrested 21-year-old Sahra Vega and 21-year-old Christanio Soto, both of Seguin. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, found the pair inside it and placed them under arrest on charges that included one count each of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Vega and Soto are believed to have been in the vehicle the shooter used to flee the scene of the deadly shooting, police said.
Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols has said that the shooting was the result of an escalating pattern of violent skirmishes between a pair of rival groups made up of a total of about 15 teens and young adults.
The clashes resulted initially in shots fired calls and damaged property starting March 23 in the city and continuing on march 29, April 1 and two additional instances fo gunplay April 4, including Smith’s killing.
As tensions heated, police worked to try to end the dispute but couldn’t prevent it from becoming tragic, Nichols said.
“We have been working night and day on this, identifying players, their vehicles … trying our best to stop this before something like this happened,” he said April 4 outside Park West. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to stop this.”
On Tuesday, Reyes remained held at Guadalupe County Jail, according to online jail records. Those records showed that Soto and Vega each were being held under bonds totaling $1 million apiece.
"Seguin Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Guadalupe County Constables Pct. 1, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force, and United States Customs and Border Protection for their assistance in this investigation," Wallace said.
Investigations regarding the multiple shots fired calls will continue, and more arrests are anticipated, she said.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the incidents to call the Seguin Police Department at 911 or 830-379-2123. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477 (TIPS).
