Seguin police asked for the public’s help Wednesday following the second of two suspected incidents of “jugging” in the city.
Jugging is when criminals target a customer leaving a bank, follow that person and steal money from a vehicle once the individual parks it, officers said.
An apparent victim reported that such a theft happened May 27 in Seguin, police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said. The Seguin Police Department shared an image of a car they suspect was used in the theft after a person left a bank and drove their pickup to a Seguin grocery store.
“The suspect vehicle followed the citizen to H-E-B and parked close to the citizen’s car,” Wallace said. “The passenger of the (suspect) vehicle then broke the citizen’s window and stole a significant amount of money.”
Police declined to reveal how much money the thief stole May 27 but said the thief took a bank envelope filled with cash and more money left in the Nissan Titan pickup truck’s center console.
The theft occurred about 10 a.m. after the male victim left First Commercial Bank, Wallace said.
The suspect car is a silver, four-door Ford Fusion with a paper tag, she said. Police think the same car was used in a March 24 jugging incident, Wallace said.
The male victim in the March crime reported that it also happened about 10 a.m. and that he had visited First Commercial Bank before driving his GMC 2500 pickup truck to a business in the 700 block of State Highway 123, Wallace said. The suspect car drove up and someone stole a money bag from the truck’s center console, she said.
The two jugging heists appear to be related, Wallace said.
At least one other instance of the crime occurred here recently.
In January, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols provided details about a New Year’s Eve jugging in which another “significant amount of money” was taken.
Then, a man withdrew money from a Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union and drove to a Valero Pic N Pac where video surveillance cameras captured a dark gray pickup truck approach the vehicle, Nichols said.
“As the victim pumped gas, the passenger of the suspect vehicle entered the victim’s vehicle through an unlocked passenger door removing the money from the vehicle and then fleeing the scene,” he said.
To help avoid further instances of and protecting themselves against jugging, police suggested motorists follow some recommendations:
• Be vigilant when using ATMs, as jugging suspects typically target individuals using ATMs. Also, individuals leaving bank branches should exercise caution as they could also be targeted.
• Be vigilant when arriving and departing. Be aware of your surroundings and don’t leave your car or the building if you observe suspicious vehicles parked in or around the parking lot.
• Conceal your money before you leave the bank/credit union.
• Don’t openly carry bank bags, envelopes, or coin boxes.
• Watch for people following you.
• Don’t leave a bank bag/envelope (hidden or not) in your vehicle unattended.
• Leave the bank for last when running errands.
Anytime someone sees suspicious activity, they are encouraged to call the police department’s non-emergency number, 830-379-2123. Those who believe they are being targeted or followed should call 911 and keep the dispatcher on the line to describe their location, where they’re headed and more, Wallace said. She also suggested they keep driving until a marked police vehicle arrives.
Anyone who recognizes the jugging suspect vehicle or who has information about the crime can call Det. Julian Barrera at 830-379-2123.
Anonymous tips can be provided through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
