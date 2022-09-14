Police jailed a man who they said passed out along the side of a road and started fighting officers when they woke him early Sunday in Schertz.
Two Schertz Police Department officers were hurt — one sustaining a fractured hand — during the scuffle leading up to the arrest, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release.
Officers were called about 1:45 a.m. Sunday for person lying along the road near FM 78 and River Road, the statement read.
“Upon arrival, officers found a male passed out and checked the person to ensure he was okay,” the release stated.
After they woke him, the man started walking into the roadway leading to officers trying to stop him for his own safety, the statement read.
The man resisted their help and started punching and kicking officers, police said.
They arrested 23-year-old Matthew Long of Cibolo and took him to the Guadalupe County Jail where he was booked on two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count of resisting arrest, search or transport.
The Guadalupe County Jail website showed Long remained held under bonds totaling $190,000 on Tuesday.
