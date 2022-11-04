Rainy conditions and a wet road may have contributed to a fatal crash early Friday morning on Interstate 10.
A man died in a wreck reported about 6:36 a.m. on the highway near FM 725, Seguin Police Lt. Colby Crow said.
Preliminary investigation showed a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling east on I-10 when the driver allegedly lost control of the truck, causing it to roll over, Crow said.
When first responders arrived, they found the driver — the sole occupant of the vehicle — was dead, Crow said.
“It looks like he lost control in the rain,” he said.
The driver was wearing seatbelt at the time of the crash, Crow said.
Police have identified the driver but are withholding his name until family is notified, Crow said.
