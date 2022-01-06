Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a Seguin High School teacher’s aide was arrested Wednesday for reportedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.
Kimberly Lynn Nelson, 27, faces charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, sexual assault of a child and tampering with physical evidence, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Tarinna Skrzycki-Pfeil said in a news release.
“On Jan. 4, 2022, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an improper relationship between an educator and student at Seguin High School,” she said. “During the investigation, it was learned a teacher’s aide and a 16-year-old male student had a sexual relationship.”
Nelson was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail where she is being held on bonds totaling $175,000, set by Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sachtleben.
In a note sent to the high school faculty and staff, Seguin High School Principal Hector Esquivel said Nelson was placed on administrative leave when the district was first notified.
“She has since resigned and will not return to Seguin ISD,” he wrote.
He went on to say that hearing the allegations were upsetting.
“Learning that one of our aides has been charged with a crime against a child is unsettling to me and my staff,” Esquivel wrote. “The administrative team at Seguin High School is available to address your concerns about this situation.”
Campus counselors are available for students who may need support, Esquivel wrote.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the allegations. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Robert Shockley at 830-379-1224 ext 2268. Leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477), online at ww.gccsTIPS.org or through the P3 Tipps app.
