Marion ISD’s proposal for more classroom space and upgrades throughout the district failed in the Constitutional Amendment Election on Saturday.
“I’m disappointed,” Marion School Board President JC Batey said. “I’m not sure why the reason it failed. I thought we had a lot of great response from it as we did our presentations.”
As the results came in on Saturday, voters declined Marion ISD’s Proposition A — a $39 million bond election — with 396 votes or 60.27% of 657 ballots cast against the proposal and 261 in favor of the measure.
“I think we had about 11% turnout of our voting population,” Batey said. “We’re just going to try and figure out what we can do better. Since I’ve been on the board, this is the first bond that we failed to pass.”
The board brought to the community a bond that would touch almost every aspect of the district including more classroom space, facilities for CTE programs, a new cafeteria, and improvements for band, dance, cheer and athletics, Batey said.
“It really was an all-encompassing bond that covered us district wide,” he said. “It was going to provide us room for future grow, specifically in the classrooms. We had a remodel job in this to remodel the high school after we built the new wing.”
With the bond failing, Batey said the board will work to decide on the next steps it will take.
“We’re just going to have to reorganize, regroup and try to tackle it again,” he said. “We just can’t afford to get too far behind with the multiple subdivisions that are coming into our district. We want to provide the best opportunities for our students.”
Also on the ballot, Marion community members voted to keep incumbent board members JC Batey and Kevin “Bubba” Kunde.
The race for two three-year expired terms saw three candidates vie for the at-large positions.
Kunde wrapped up his seat with 460 votes (49.57%), while Batey had 250 ballots cast in his favor for 26.94% of the votes, as challenger Joanna Randolph pulled in 218 votes at 23.49%.
Ryan Zwicke was unopposed for the one-year unexpired term, earning him a seat on the board.
Other area elections
Cibolo City Council Member District 2 saw Victor M. Osorio II win the seat with 51.90% of the vote on the 82 ballots cast in his direction, beating out challenger Randy Roberts, who garnered 76 votes, equating to 48.10%.
Lake McQueeney Water Control Improvement District No. 1 directors will see the return of David Doughtie and welcome Michelle Norris. Doughtie pulled in 176 votes, while Norris earned 175. Challenger Bob Dodson garnered 38 votes.
