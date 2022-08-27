A fast start in the first and a struggle to score in the second half of the football game led the Marion Bulldogs to escape Friday night with a one-point win in their season opener at home.
The Bulldogs snuffed out the Hondo Owls’ go-ahead two-point-conversion attempt and secured the ensuing onside kick to put away their non-district match up at 21-20 in Marion.
After scoring three touchdowns before intermission, Marion failed to cross the goal line the rest of the game and allowed two fourth-quarter touchdowns from the visitors to make the game a nail biter. But when Hondo called timeout before the point-after attempt on its second touchdown of the quarter and third of the night with the score at 21-20, Marion head coach Ryne Miller knew something was afoot.
“They called the timeout and we knew it was coming,” he said of the two-point attempt. “We put our guys in the best position to be successful and they executed the game plan.”
A pass from the Hondo quarterback to a receiver sailed wide and ended the visitors’ hopes of going up one point in a tight contest.
It was that way most of the night.
Marion hopped on the board on the Bulldogs’ opening drive after winning the coin toss and electing to receive. After a decent kickoff return, a few nice running plays and a costly penalty called on Hondo, the Bulldogs looked to a second down and 9 from around the Owls’ 17 yard line.
That’s when senior Dominc Castellanos took a handoff around the left edge of the line and into the end zone for the game’s first score. The Bulldogs were up 7-0 with 9:51 left in the first period and never relinquished their lead.
On the first play of Hondo’s opening drive, senior Bryce Birdwell and a teammate got to the Owls’ quarterback for a sack. The defense continued applying pressure on the drive before an Owls punt.
The ensuing drive included penalties, a Marion fake punt attempt and plays for positive yardage taking the Bulldogs to the Hondo 11 yard line. From there, junior Bryce Stahl, in at quarterback, threw a pass to senior Kade Murdoch’s first touchdown of the season and the 14-0 lead for the home team.
Marion blanked Hondo in the first period but that didn’t last long as the Owls crossed the goal line on a first-and-goal carry for points for a score of 14-7 with 11:35 remaining in the half.
Senior quarterback Dillon Sanchez’s touchdown pass to junior Chase Hallmark and the point after touchdown kick at 6:31 remaining in the quarter ended the scoring for the first half at 21-7, Marion.
Hondo came out of the locker room playing hard and a running play ate up a bunch of territory as the Owls had a first and 10 at their own 46. After an illegal motion call pushed the visitors back a bit, Hallmark closed the door on Hondo’s possession with an interception he took to the Owls’ 20 yard line.
Failing to get into the end zone on several attempts and a play that lost yardage, the Bulldogs faced a fourth down and goal from about the 12. Feeling some pressure, Sanchez sprinted toward the end zone but was stopped just shy of the goal, turning the ball over on downs.
Hondo opened the fourth quarter with a touchdown and successful point after kick to tighten the margin at 21-14. Marion punted away the ball on its next possession.
Starting at their own 20, the Owls began to march, aided by a facemask call against the Bulldogs.
He plans to have his players pay close attention to fixing such errors as the facemask penalty throughout the week, Miller said.
“There’s a lot of things we gotta get corrected,” he said. “That’s the good thing, to come out with a win and go back and correct those things for the next game.”
After the penalty, one of the Hondo runners took off on a big gain headed for the end zone only to be stopped by Castellanos at about Marion’s 16 yard line. Hondo was threatening to tie or take the lead with under 5 minutes left in regulation.
Several short runs pushed the ball into the end zone and the Owls coaches called timeout and decided to forgo the extra point kick and unsuccessfully go for the win. It took all of his player to pull out the victory, Miller said.
“Whew, we had a good one there,” he said. “That was a true team effort.”
The Bulldogs prepare to host Natalia for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at home in another non-district contest.
