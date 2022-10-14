Work on the gridiron earned four Guadalupe County football athletes a spot on a regional All-Star roster.
Seguin High School’s Devin Matthews and Jakob McLeod and Marion High School’s Dominic Castellanos and Kross Kelso are among the 118 athletes from 64 high schools to play in the 45th Annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game.
A committee selects the athletes to take the field on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Alamodome.
Seguin Matador nominees
If anybody has seen Matthews play Friday night, this should come as no surprise. The senior wide receiver’s electric kick returns and flashy moves leaves defenders and fans in awe of his talent.
In the six games this season he has caught 25 passes for 481 yards and six touchdowns. He can also put in work on the ground with 18 carries for a little over 140 yards and one rushing touchdown.
Matthews has returned 14 kicks for 503 yards and five touchdowns. He also has returned three punts for 102 yards.
McLeod, a 6-foot 3-inch, 205 pound defensive monster, is known for disrupting back fields and making opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable.
The senior defensive lineman leads all Mats defenders in sacks with two in six games. Last year in his junior season, McLeod had 3.5 sacks in the entire season.
He has a big hand in a defense that gives up 271 yards — 116 rushing and 155 passing — and 25.6 points per game.
The Mats defense ranks third in the district in points allowed behind Smithson Valley and San Antonio Wagner.
Marion Bulldog nominees
Castellanos is a do-it-all type of player. The senior wide receiver/defensive back’s impact on offense and defense is massive. The coaches give him the ball and expect greatness, and why wouldn’t they. Even the committee felt his impact on both sides of the ball. They list him on the roster as “athlete,” which means he will have a chance to play on both sides of the ball according to San Antonio Sports.
On the season, the receiver has 21 catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Castellanos is the team’s third leading rusher. He has run the ball 26 times for 326 yards and four touchdowns. This all equates to 30% of his teams’ offensive yardage.
On the other side of the ball, he is the biggest hitter on the field at 5-foot 9-inches and rarely gives up yards through the air.
He team’s third leading tackler with 38 under his belt.
He is also tied for third on the Bulldog defense in interceptions with one. He has forced six fumbles, recovered three, and has run back two for a touchdown. He is also tied for first on the team in deflected passes with four.
Due to injury, Kelso has missed a couple of games, but it does not show in his stats. The senior linebacker has 12 total tackles in the three games he has been able to play. He is fourth on the team in tackles for loss with five.
He is also a major part of a Bulldog defense that only allows 18 points per game. In 3A District 13 the Bulldogs rank second in points allowed with 33 points in two district games.
Marion gives up on average 273.4 yards per game — 183.3 rushing yards and 90.1 passing yards. They held a great offensive team in Blanco to 76 rushing yards and 52 passing yards.
Since the start of district, Kelso has been healthy and ready to finish the regular season strong.
