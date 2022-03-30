After two rounds of interviews, the Marion ISD board of trustees announced its lone finalist for the superintendent position.
Trustees selected Don Beck on Monday as the candidate to potentially fill the district’s top position, Marion ISD Board Vice President Karl Harborth said Tuesday morning. By law, the school board must wait 21 days before officially offering the job to the finalist.
“The board is very excited about the opportunity to potentially hire Dr. Beck,” Harborth said. “He has a very diverse experience on many levels, including superintendent experience at Channelview, where he was the interim for 10 months.”
The board began searching for a new superintendent after Kelly Lindholm announced her retirement in December. Lindholm has served Marion ISD in various capacities from teaching to administration.
The school board selected Walsh, Gallegos, Treviño, Kyle & Robinson P.C. to help with the superintendent search. The position garnered 40 potential candidates and the board narrowed it down to its top six. Those candidates were interviewed on Friday and trustees whittled it down to two for a second interview on Monday.
“The decision between the two was not easy,” Harborth said. “There were a lot of pluses to both candidates. It put Marion ISD in a really good position.”
In the end, the board selected Beck, unanimously, Harborth said.
Beck, who is currently the Channelview ISD assistant superintendent for secondary schools and curriculum, has severed the gamut of positions in the education field from teaching to administration in rural schools to urban hubs.
“I’ve worked at rural schools like Devine and La Vernia and Sabine Pass which had a graduating class of 12,” he said. “Then I’ve been at large schools, my first year there we had close to 3,000 students. I’ve worked the suburban schools and inner-city schools as well as the rural schools. I’ve had a little bit of everything.”
It’s that experience and his energy that struck a chord with the board, Harborth said.
“We believe the energy he brings, the leadership capability and his culture he looks to create will help move Marion ISD forward,” he said.
After serving several years in an urban district, Beck said he is looking forward to getting back to a more rural setting and being closer to family.
Beck’s parents both reside in the area of Devine, his son is heading to Texas State University for college, his daughter is a teacher in the Hays Consolidated ISD and his wife, prior to him interviewing with Marion on Friday, accepted a position at Judson ISD as the director of health services.
“What drove us back is family,” he said. “We were coming back, we wanted to be back by family and Marion to me is the place to come back and smell fresh air again. That is what I grew up in, that is my roots and that is what I missed.”
Marion ISD’s plans to incorporate more career and technology education into the district was a big draw for Beck.
“When I saw the things with bond projects and the potential bond projects to me is exciting,” he said. “At the district here, we passed similar bond projects, CTE centers at the high school level. I saw that and thought it was an exciting piece for the kids to have that expansion. I look forward to the opportunity to work for the board, the community, the teachers and principals to help design what this is going to look like if it is to pass.”
If hired after the 21-day waiting period, Beck said he plans to not only get to know the staff, but the community as a whole.
“The most important things to me is getting to know the community. I mentioned to the board that is my plan is to meet with them and get from them two or three people that I need to meet with in the community,” he said. “Then I’ll meet with the directors and get their two or three people they say I need to meet with here. Then visit with principals, so on and so forth, just to get a good feel of the district as a whole — not just educationally, but in the community and what are those big items I need to look for that we need to work on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.