The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has shuttered the doors of Seguin ISD to give students and staff a four-day weekend to recover.
With a large portion of district staff already out on isolation and more educators testing positive Thursday, closing the campuses on Friday was the best course of action for the district, Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said in a video released to the public about 3:30 Thursday afternoon.
“The increase in COVID cases is prohibiting us from effectively operating our schools,” he said. “Employee absences have escalated and many more staff members have tested positive today resulting in teachers and aides in other vital campus staff having to cover multiple classes. Office and support staff on our campuses have been negatively impacted.”
The available staff running the campuses was getting thin, prompting Gutierrez to take action and close the district on Friday, Jan. 14. The district already was scheduled to have Monday off in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“By doing so, we are hopeful that this will allow much of our staff to recover and return to work on Tuesday Jan. 18,” he said. “This will also allow our custodians to disinfect and deep clean our campuses while schools are closed.”
While classrooms will remain empty, the district plans to continue extracurricular activities as scheduled, Gutierrez said.
The district also will host a vaccination clinic Friday at Seguin High School as originally planned.
“I encourage our school community to take this extra time to rest and recover and I look forward to better outcomes when we return on Jan. 18,” he said.
