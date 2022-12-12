Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Florida man accused of sex crimes in Miami as he passed through the county in a vehicle on Saturday, authorities said.
Local deputies learned that the man with the out-of-state warrant was in a car on Interstate 10, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said.
Deputies received word about 3:15 p.m. that 22-year-old Hector Francisco Guifarro Jr. of Miami, was traveling through Guadalupe County in a blue 2017 Subaru Impreza, Ray said. Guifarro had warrants for one count of each assault sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, the chief deputy said.
“Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop,” Ray said.
They arrested Guifarro and took him to the Guadalupe County Jail on the warrants. He remained held Monday afternoon awaiting extradition, Ray said.
“Usually, the originating agency comes to get them,” Ray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.