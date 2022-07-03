Officials said a spark from a welder had area firefighters, with help from helicopters and airplanes, battling a fast-moving grass fire that burned almost 100 acres of brush Thursday afternoon in Guadalupe County.
The remote area of the fire and shifting winds created problems and prolonged the fight, Seguin Fire Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said.
As fire department teams tried to control the flames, they received assistance from state officials and other resources, said Darren Brinkkoeter, Texas Division of Emergency Management Region 6 section chief. His agency coordinated other agencies like the Texas A&M Forest Service to help.
“We’re bringing in helicopters and bulldozers,” Brinkkoeter said.
A helicopter picked up water from a stock tank on the property and dumped it onto the burning brush. Three planes spread flame-retardant chemicals on the area to help firefighters. The fire burned 95 acres before it was contained and extinguished, he said.
No one reported any injuries related to the fire, Teboe said.
The original call for the fire went out at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday for Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department to respond, he said. Geronimo immediately put out a call for help from Seguin Fire Department and he rushed to the scene, Teboe said.
Once he got there, he took command of the incident.
“Upon my arrival, we had about 10 acres burned,” Teboe said.
Some homes were threatened by fire in its early stages but teams worked to prevent any of them from burning, he said. While crews used bulldozers to make scratch lines in the affected areas, brush trucks did what they could to contain the blaze, Teboe said.
“Fire burns toward the scratch lines and it goes out,” he said. “It won’t continue to burn. It jumped a couple of those and then the brush trucks knocked it down.”
By 3:15 p.m., crews worked to bring the fire under control with the help of a Shock Trauma Air Rescue (STARFlight) helicopter from Travis County and planes from the Texas A&M Forestry Service.
A contractor welding on a fence without a hot works permit sparked the flames, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
Conditions around the county and the area have been ripe for similar fast-moving grass fires and that is expected to be the case for some time to come, said Keith White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New Braunfels.
“The vast majority of Guadalupe County with the exception of the far northern sliver is under D3, or extreme drought, according to the latest drought monitor released (Thursday),” he said. “The highest drought you can see is exceptional drought or D4.”
Most of the area has seen over the last three months no more than about 3.5 inches of rain, White said. And he said that is abnormal because May and early June are the times of the year when the region receives much of its annual rainfall. Most of Guadalupe County is at least 5 inches below the normal amount of rain seen during the late spring, White said.
Some areas like a small part of the county up toward New Braunfels are about 8 inches below normal for the past three months, he said.
“In addition to the lack of rainfall, it’s obviously been quite hot,” White said, adding it started with a warmer than normal December. “We followed that up with May and we just closed the books on June, which have also been at or very near the warmest values we’ve seen for those months.”
The combination of heat and no rain have driven the county’s average Keetch-Byram Drought Index upward, he said. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) is used to determine forest fire potential.
It gives a measurement of the amount of moisture in the soil and ranges from 0 to 800 with 800 being the driest.
The county’s KBDI average on Friday was 656.
There was a slight chance for some relief, White said Friday. About a 10% to 20% chance for isolated showers and possible a thunderstorm existed for Friday and into Saturday afternoon. But after that, chances for a reprieve from the heat and dry air were absent.
“After that looking at Sunday and beyond, we’re shutting down our rain chances for the foreseeable future,” White said. “Prediction outlooks call for a likelihood of warmer than normal conditions. The short term also looks like drier than normal conditions.”
High temperatures on Sunday were expected to approach 100 degrees, he said. Monday and Tuesday will most likely top the century mark with lows starting out the week in the mid-70s, White said.
The high temperatures this week likely don’t even represent the worst we will see this year, he said. Things will really heat up in August, White predicted.
“Climatologically, our peak summer temperatures don’t even hit until this time next month,” he said. “We still have a ways to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.