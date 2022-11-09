Seguin voters approved Proposition A for $131 million for various projects around the district including a new McQueeney Elementary and district-wide safety and security measures. However, Proposition B for $7.5 million, which was focused on building a baseball and softball complex on the high school campus, struck out.
With 32 of 34 boxes accounted for, Proposition A passed by a very narrow margin 6,988 (51.86%) in favor of the bond and 6,488 (48.14%) against.
Early voting saw Proposition A passing by 52.39% with 4,330 votes for the referendum and 3,935 against.
Proposition B for the softball and baseball fields saw the opposite with a majority of the early votes striking the bond down by a larger margin and it held on the duration of voting. Of the early ballots cast 3,382 votes for 41.04% were cast in favor of that portion of the bond and 4,859 — 58.96% — against.
The district called for two bond propositions totaling $138.5 million with a focus on growth, safety and security.
Proposition A sought $131 million for various projects that are either specific to a campus or facility or district-wide.
District-wide projects include school safety and security at $15 million, roof replacements, furniture, plumbing and HVAC, 18 to 20 buses, land for future use, and technology infrastructure.
Site-specific projects include a new elementary campus with a cost projection of $54 million, Barnes Middle School renovations of about $24.3 million, a new agriculture science facility for almost $9 million and transportation facility expansion for almost $4 million.
Proposition B was a $7.5 million proposal to build a softball/baseball complex at the high school campus. While there is a competition softball field at the campus, the high school lacks a baseball field and continues to play at Smoky Joe Williams Field.
