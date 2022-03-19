A man caught on camera allegedly scamming local Walmart cashiers out of thousands of dollars appears to be a national threat, a Seguin Police Department spokeswoman said.
Seguin police recently shared a social media post regarding the alleged thief who uses sleight of hand to convince cashiers he is owed more money, Seguin Police Department Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
The Facebook post made its way around and sparked interest, she said.
“Our post caught nationwide attention,” Wallace said. “Due to the amount of shares and media coverage, law enforcement agencies in Georgia, Tennessee, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia contacted SPD regarding similar cases with our newly-famous ‘magician.’”
The department’s social media post appeared March 14 and said that a man pictured in surveillance camera images struck twice earlier this year at Walmart.
On Jan. 10 and Feb. 12, the suspect “quick changed” Walmart employees out of $2,700, the post read.
“Quick changing is when a suspect uses a sleight of hand trick while money,” it read. “The suspect will count out the change showing the employee that he was short changed while he uses his other hand to pocket a portion of the money.”
The witty post dubbed the suspect “Seguin’s next David Blaine” and the city’s “very own magician on the rise.” It described the suspect as a fashionista due to his clothing changes between visits to the store.
The alleged scam technique appears to have been used in other locations across the country, Wallace said.
He enters a retail store to make a wire transfer or return a high-value item and then claims an employee hasn’t given him the proper change, she said.
“The suspect begins counting the change back, while palming the rest,” Wallace said. “While counting the change back, the suspect uses various distraction techniques on the cashier.”
Seguin police are working with several agencies to identify the suspect and possibly apprehend him. Police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information about the suspect contact Detective Michael Schramm at 830-379-2123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.