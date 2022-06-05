Tears flowed and heads hung low as Emanuel’s Lutheran Church Associate Pastor Kelsie Theiss read all 21 names of the Uvalde shooting victims Tuesday on her church’s lawn.
Next to her were clergy from seven area churches, who each took turns offering prayers and lamenting for the community of Uvalde just one week after a gunman entered an elementary campus and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers, and wounding 17 other victims.
Seguin residents joined together to pray, including Chanel Cochran, who took her children to the prayer vigil hosted by the seven churches.
“I came here to be together in the community and to come together in prayer for the families in Uvalde that are really going through a tough time right now,” she said. “My heart goes out to them and everybody that is suffering right now with pain and loss and grief and all of those different feelings. We really don’t know from their perspective, but we know as human beings what they are going through.”
Prior to the vigil, members of Emanuel’s congregation created a solemn tribute honoring those who perished in the shooting. Two large chairs, 19 child-sized chairs were arranged in a circle around the cross in the front lawn, with a large flower arrangement on a child’s bench on one side and a small table on the other with 21 vases on the other.
“This was done by a collective group of our congregation here at Emanuels,” Emanuel’s Lutheran Church Pastor Marcos Biggott said. “The flowers were all done by Emanuel’s flower ministry. They put all of this together. They created all of the bud vases — one for each students and two green vases for the teachers. The big vase as well as a sign of drawing together. The one thing we walked away with from our staff is we kept looking at the chairs saying, ‘that’s too many.’”
The vigil was to help bring the community together and combine their voices to lift its neighboring community up in prayer, with condolence cards and financial contributions, Biggott said.
“They’re not alone,” he said. “We can indeed show them a little light of Christ in the midst of really, really deep darkness. We may not have seen what Uvalde has seen, but we have definitely have felt the grief and the pain and the anxiety of all those kinds of things.”
Joining the Emanuel pastors were pastors from Spirit of Joy Church, Greater Refuge of Our Lord Jesus Christ Chapel, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Freidens United Church of Christ, First Presbyterian Church of Seguin, and Texas Lutheran University Campus Ministry.
“Eight clergy, seven congregations were represented here today,” Biggott said. “It shows that we are more about what we can do together than what drives us apart.”
Texas Luteran University Campus Ministry Pastor Wes Cain encouraged those who joined them to remember, honor, advocate and send words of hope to the families through the cards.
“We want you to respond, to take action, to speak words of hope of life into a place of hopelessness of despair and even of death,” he said. “You have a chance to speak hope where it is missing. You have a chance to speak life into a place of death. Take that opportunity now, look for that opportunity in days to come as well.”
