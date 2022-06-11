Seguin police are investigating the death of a man found at the boat ramp under Interstate 10 early Saturday morning.
Officers received a call for death investigation about 5:50 a.m. on Saturday and discovered a Hispanic male deceased, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti Wallace said.
Justine of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sachtleben pronounced the man dead and ordered an inquest into his death.
“There is currently no threat to the community regarding this incident,” Wallace said.
Wallace said police are not releasing the man’s identity as they are working to notify his family.
Police continue to investigate..
