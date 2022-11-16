Just after the fall weather broke across parts of Texas, area fire departments saw a spate of fires in recent days.
During one of the blazes, firefighters rescued a man and his dog from their burning home on Saturday, said Assistant Chief Scott Robinson of the York Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
The man was having trouble climbing out of a window and arriving crews helped him exit a bedroom, but his pet remained inside, Robinson said.
“Two of my guys went into the window he came out of,” the assistant chief said. “They made the window bigger with some tools to facilitate getting in and out. They found the dog in the bedroom and removed the dog.”
The Chihuahua wasn’t hurt, but cold and very wet, he said. York Creek crews turned the animal over to a team at South Hays Fire Department Station No. 11 for safe keeping after fighting the fire, Robinson said.
“Of course, since we didn’t have anywhere to house the dog at the moment due to mitigating circumstances, one of the firefighters from South Hays said she would take care of the pup until we could get next of kin,” he said. “The medic crew from San Marcos EMS gave the dog some oxygen, and dried the dog off. The dog was doing quite well considering. The dog went back to one of the fire stations until relatives of the victim would come and retrieve the dog.”
The fire call went out about 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a structure fire in the 200 block of Lance Lane, Robinson said. When units arrived, they saw the man — appearing to be about in his 60s — halfway in and halfway out of a bedroom window as other parts of the single-story manufactured home burned, the assistant chief said.
Fire crews used a step ladder to help the man exit, he said.
“He was taken to an ambulance from San Marcos/Hays County EMS for smoke inhalation and some injuries sustained from getting out of the structure,” Robinson said. “He was ultimately transported to one of the local hospitals for further evaluation.”
The man yelled that his dog was still inside, but crews initially didn’t see the pet. They fought the flames and eventually heard the whines of a dog and moved to retrieve it, Robinson said.
From there, knocking down the fire took place normally, he said.
“It was kind of a routine residential structure fire with a little bit extra added in to it,” Robinson said. “We don’t normally do, like, rescuing dogs from a burning building.”
The cause and area of origin of the fire remained under investigation, he said. York Creek volunteers had received no update on the man’s condition, Robinson said.
He expected the man to recover from injuries sustained trying to get out of the structure, none from flames, the assistant chief said.
Fires damages three homes Sunday
Seguin firefighters responded to three fires beginning early Sunday, city Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said.
Firefighters were called just before 2 a.m. Sunday to a blaze in the 700 block of Williams Street, he said. Two people were home at the time and neither were injured, Dreiss said.
“Although the exact cause has not been determined at this time, it does appear to be accidental in nature,” he said. “While it hasn’t been determined, it potentially could have been from attempts to heat the house due to the extreme cold. With that, we encourage all of our residents to be very cautious of how they’re heating their homes and making sure they do it safely.”
Fire destroyed the house, the city fire marshal said.
About 4:50 a.m. Sunday, residents in an adjoining apartment of a duplex called to report fire in the 1000 block of College Street, Dreiss said. Fire crews used fire extinguishers to extinguish the flames, he said.
It appeared someone attempt to burn the vacant unit on purpose, Dreiss said.
“The fire has been determined as intentional,” he said. “If anybody has any information about the fire at this location, please contact us at 830-401-2310.”
A third fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Marion Road in Marion, he said. There, a space heater melted its cord, which caused the leg of a bench to ignite, Dreiss said.
The heater was still working when fire crews arrived to battle the flames, he said.
“The necessary safety precautions and measures need to be taken every time space heaters are used,” Robinson said. “That’s to keep an area clear 3 feet all the way around the space heater of any combustible materials. Discontinue any use of space heaters if they ever start to malfunction or fail.”
People do what they feel they must to warm their homes and keep their families’ residences free from frigid cold, he said. Preventatives measures are extremely important, though.
“We know everybody wants and needs to stay warm,” Dreiss said. “We want to make sure they do that safely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.