Things initially looked bleak when news spread of the loss of all CenterPoint Energy natural gas service to Seguin and McQueeney, and business leaders considered what it meant for them.
The service disruption caused shut downs in production and temporary closure of some establishments but for many the incident turned out to be a minor blip.
Alfredo Leos, owner of The Backyard, said Warehouse Wings is the only business at the partially-outdoor venue that saw a dip in activities but it also was fortunate to have only sustained minimal effects.
“It only affected us during lunch (Wednesday) so I guess we were pretty lucky in that sense,” Leos said. “I’m just glad they were able to try to fix the situation as quickly as possible.”
Warehouse Wings uses gas fryers to cook its food. Missing out on only Wednesday’s lunch rush caused the eatery little loss in business, Leos said.
CenterPoint Energy’s two-city-wide natural gas service disruption shuttered a host of businesses. Other establishments opened for business, though some did so with limited capabilities Wednesday.
The energy company’s efforts began showing improved results the second day of the affair as natural gas customers began seeing their services restored.
Damage to another company’s pipeline that serves Seguin and McQueeney caused CenterPoint’s inability Tuesday to provide natural gas to more than 4,300 of its customers, a spokesperson said.
The pipeline company damaged and repaired its own line while more than 300 CenterPoint employees and contractors turned off customers’ meters and performed safety checks, said Tal Centers, Vice President of Texas gas.
They worked to safely restore service to customers, Centers said.
By about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, CenterPoint had restored gas service to about 2,900 customers of the 4,300 that were impacted, Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said.
The company was on track to have every customer restored by Friday, she said at the time.
John Buchanan, owner of TNT Dogz, said he felt for the restaurants that were unable to serve customers but was grateful his business uses propane tanks for fuel and could meet hungry guests’ needs early Wednesday afternoon. TNT Dogz was parked Wednesday at The Backyard.
The food truck sells gourmet grilled hot dogs cooked on a char boiler heated by propane, he said.
“It’s really difficult for a lot of local businesses,” Buchanan said. “It’s sad.”
Business picked up a bit Wednesday as he and his son working the truck noticed some new faces.
Buchanan said he learned of the other businesses’ misfortune Tuesday when he tried to get a meal at one of his favorite restaurants, Saigon Grill in Seguin. The Vietnamese restaurant had no gas and couldn’t serve him, Buchanan said.
“It’s sad and unfortunate something like this could happen,” he said.
By the time things started affecting commerce Tuesday in Seguin, Heather Felty, owner of Court Street Coffee Shop was about to shut down for the day. But with no natural gas to provide running hot water for cleaning surfaces and sanitizing utensils and more, she had to keep the doors closed all day Wednesday, Felty said.
She said she was grateful the outage was short-lived.
“If we went without gas longer, we would’ve had to remain closed or we would’ve had to considerably go down to a stripped menu and figure out how to get by without hot, running water,” Felty said. “It would have impacted our sales beyond belief.”
Closure for more than a day or two could’ve been catastrophic for her staff, the coffee shop owner said. Without sales, she can’t afford to pay them, and if they don’t get paid, they have to find other jobs and means of making ends meet, Felty said.
“Insurance doesn’t pay for this; I have to pay them out of my pocket,” she said. “Basically, everybody got a vacation day but it hurt everybody’s pocketbook. If I’m not getting sales, I can’t pay anybody.”
Restaurants weren’t the only ones impacted by the gas disruption. Tyson Foods in Seguin saw a short stint of inactivity because of the outage, spokesperson Derek Burleson said. Things were back to normal pretty quickly, he said.
The disruption happened “Tuesday for a brief period but then I think they started production on Tuesday,” Burleson said Thursday morning. “I think it’s business as usual. They’re running, they were running (Wednesday) and I assume they are running today.”
He characterized the situation as “no disruption really at all.”
Things could have been a lot worse for her and other business owners, Felty said. She also expressed gratitude toward CenterPoint for fixing the problem as quickly as it did and for the company’s responsiveness in the situation.
Still, the loss of business wasn’t her fault and she needed answers Friday on who might step to the plate to financially help those who lost income or experienced other financial troubles due to the outage, Felty said.
“I’m going to talk to CenterPoint and ask them and say, ‘Hey, who do I send my claim to for the days I was down,’” she said. “Because of their damages, I lost a $1,500 day so who do I contact?”
Felty also thought of people who were less fortunate. Beyond businesses losing wages, residents also went without gas for heating their homes and more, some for multiple days.
What of their plights, Felty wondered.
“I live luckily in an all-electric (home) so nothing happened to me at the house,” she said. “Just think of the multitude. Is anyone sitting down calculating what that did to all those people?”
Enterprise Products owns the pipeline that delivers natural gas to CenterPoint in the area, said Rick Rainey, Enterprise Vice President of public relations.
The pipeline was hit about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday and the company repaired it by about 3:45 the same day, he said, adding that the incident remains under investigation.
Customers affected by the outage should direct questions to their utility provider, he said.
The Texas Railroad Commission regulates the state’s oil and gas industry. Commission spokesperson Andrew Keese said the service disruption remains under investigation and that the commission has no financial assistance programs so customers should reach out to their gas utility for answers.
CenterPoint representatives did not answer multiple requests about any financial help for customers affected by the stop in services.
