Seguin ISD is setting the foundation for a new elementary school.
Trustees voted unanimously Friday to move forward with purchasing 25 acres on FM 725 between Lake Creek and Terminal Loop for $1.375 million from the Dammann family. The motion allows Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez to finish the negotiations to purchase the property.
“I want to take a moment to recognize the Dammann family,” he said. “They have been working with the school district and I certainly appreciate their patience. One of the things they have expressed is their desire to see their land go toward something that is going to impact the greater community at large and they see that a school would do just that.”
Property owner Ethel Dammann said education and supporting the community were important to both her and her husband, who are former educators and are happy to help the district continue its mission.
“Lloyd grew up here in Seguin, he graduated from Seguin High School,” she said. “He started his teaching career at McQueeney Elementary in ’60 or ’61 and then when it became part of the Seguin schools, he came into Seguin and taught at Ball and Briesemeister until he retired. I spent 38 years teaching, not in Seguin, but in a nearby school district. So, education is very important to us.”
The purchase will round out the district’s obligations from the 2019 bond, which had $1 million allocated to purchase land for a new elementary to replace the aging existing McQueeney Elementary.
It took the district nearly two years to find land to suit its needs within a reasonable price, Gutierrez said.
“This has taken us a little bit of time, beyond what we have anticipated,” he said. “Since 2019, I think we’re all aware of what has happened with property values and so it has been a bit of a challenge, looking at various properties across the district and finding a price point that would be reasonable to us.”
The Dammann family’s willingness to work with the district on negotiations was greatly appreciated, Gutierrez said.
“We’ve been very fortunate to be working with the Dammann family and they are looking at their land serving a purpose if they were to sell, a purpose that would contribute to the community, and they see a school doing that,” he said. “So they have, we feel, given us a reasonable price point for the 25 acres that are needed for a replacement campus for McQueeney Elementary.”
The property is located about two miles north of the current campus, close to the district’s northern-most border, an area Gutierrez said is starting to see substantial growth.
“It would still be the furthest campus, just like McQueeney is now, but most of the growth that is happening in our school district boundaries is on that side of the district,” he said. “Not only is that where the current significant growth is, but we’re anticipating even more growth happening, so we are looking at also increasing the capacity for that school building.”
Once the property is secured, the district will set its sights on constructing a new campus, one that can absorb the influx of students projected to come to the area.
Funding for the new campus could come by way of the November bond election. The district is asking the community for $138.5 million for several projects including a new elementary campus.
“The funding for that replacement school would come from the passage of this bond,” Gutierrez said. “Once, hopefully, that passes, we can start focusing on that next set of land we’ve got to find to accommodate a third middle school.”
The board’s action to move forward with purchasing the land came from a motion made by Trustee Denise Crettenden and a second by Glenda Moreno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.