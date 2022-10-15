Senior receiver Devin Matthews on Friday capped off a thrilling back-and-forth match between the Matadors and the Hawks with a last-second, 71-yard rushing touchdown to secure Seguin’s win. The 41-34 victory over Hays left the Matadors (6-1, 4-0) undefeated in district.
The game plan on the last play was simple, Matador head coach Craig Dailey said.
“As a young coach, I have gotten a lot of advice from older coaches,” he said. “When the game is on the line, you give the ball to your best player. We knew we only had one shot and Devin made a play like he has been all year. No doubt he is one of the best players in this district and this just adds to his resume.”
The offense for the Mats was electric for all four quarters. Quarterback Corey Dailey completed 13 of his 18 passes for 216 yards, four passing touchdowns and one interception that came at the end of the first half.
Matthews was the lead receiver on the night. He caught nine passes for 169 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He also contributed the big play on the ground, as his lone run went for a 71-yard touchdown to keep the Mats undefeated in district.
The rushing attack was led by Jakyari Matthews, who had 14 carries for 121 yards. John Jackson was right behind his backfield mate with 11 carries for 64 yards and one touchdown.
Corey’s one-yard quarterback sneak found the end zone in the middle of the third quarter. The Matador defense let the Hawks running attack find the end zone multiple times, but the defenders did get a final stop to force a Hays 41-yard field goal miss.
The Matadors did a great job in the fourth quarter of riding the momentum, Craig said.
“I think the team overall did a good job of not letting their emotions get too high or too low,” he said. “This was playoff-caliber football, and this only gets us ready for our tough opponents coming up.”
Even though the Mats fumbled the ball on the second-to-last possession, Craig said all his team needed was a chance.
“We had a good block set up on the field goal they eventually missed,” he said. “We thought if we could get to overtime, we had a pretty good chance to win the game. Devin made a play and we never even needed to get to that point.”
Seguin is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 in Matador Stadium where the team will host New Braunfels Canyon.
The Cougars are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in district, tied for fourth with San Antonio Wagner. Canyon’s only district loss came to Smithson Valley who routed the Cougars 35-0. The Cougars’ most recent district game resulted in a 49-14 win over Lehman. Look for a team trying to desperately stay in the playoff picture. With a win, Canyon could do that.
