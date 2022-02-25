Cold wet weather that whipped into the area recently and led to a few traffic accidents is expected to breeze out of the area, making way for more spring-like skies, officials said.
A couple people reported injuries, the extent of which were unknown, in a trio of crashes Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in the city, Seguin Fire Department Assistant Chief Garrick Herbert said.
“One of them had no injuries,” he said. “Two of them are listed as having injuries. The last one had somebody that had to be extricated from the vehicle.”
The first of the three wrecks happened about 4:10 a.m. Thursday at the I-10 Access Road and Krueger Road between State Highway 123 and U.S. Highway 90, Herbert said. A truck went across the median but no one was hurt, he said.
“Then in the exact same spot, the second one was 12 minutes later,” Herbert said. “I guess it got icy right there.”
The second crash was called in about 4:25 a.m. He had very few details about what happened or who was involved, the assistant chief said.
A woman needed help getting out of her vehicle in the third crash about 5:45 a.m. in the same spot as the earlier wrecks, Herbert said.
“There was ice on the road there,” he said. “Weather was a factor.”
A cold front hit the area Tuesday night and left shortly after but dropped off a lingering cold air mass, said Orlando Bermuduz, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in New Braunfels.
“That’s when we started to see temperatures going down into the freezing mark,” he said. “With the precipitation getting into those types of temperatures, we ended up with freezing rain and freezing drizzle.”
The result was sleek roads, Bermuduz said.
Chilly temperatures and precipitation hung around throughout the rest of the week and were expected to slightly rise into Sunday, he said. The weather service forecasted increasing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to intensify rain chances for Saturday.
But then things should look up, Bermuduz said.
“Sunday, I got good news,” he said. “By Sunday morning, everything should be out of the area, all the moisture that is creating all this cold weather and chances of rain.”
Skies were expected to start clearing from the west and become partly cloudy by noon with temperatures rising into the 60-degree range, Bermuduz said. More normal thermometer readings are expected in the coming days, he said.
Normal for this time of year is about 70 degrees, the forecaster said.
“That’s exactly what we have,” Bermuduz said. “Monday, we have 68, 67, just slightly below. By Tuesday, definitely 70 or 71 and even warmer by Wednesday, definitely 72, 73.”
