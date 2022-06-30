Area firefighters, with help from helicopters and airplanes, fought a fast-moving grass fire that burned almost 100 acres of brush Thursday afternoon in Guadalupe County.
The remote area of the fire and shifting winds created problems and prolonged the fight, Seguin Fire Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said.
As fire department teams tried to control the flames, they received assistance from state officials and other resources, said Darren Brinkkoeter, Texas Division of Emergency Management Region 6 section chief. His agency coordinated other agencies like the Texas A&M Forest Service to help.
“We’re bringing in helicopters and bulldozers,” Brinkkoeter said.
A helicopter picked up water from a stock tank on the property and dumped it onto the burning brush. Three planes spread flame-retardant chemicals on the area to help firefighters.
The fire burned 95 acres, he said.
No one reported any injuries related to the fire, Teboe said.
The original call for the fire went out at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday for Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department to respond, he said. Geronimo immediately put out a call for help from Seguin Fire Department and he rushed to the scene, Teboe said.
Once he got there, he took command of the incident.
“Upon my arrival, we had about 10 acres burned,” Teboe said.
Some homes were threatened by fire in its early stages but firefighters prevented any of them from burning, he said.
While crews used bulldozers to make scratch lines in the affected areas, brush trucks did what they could to contain the blaze, Teboe said. By 3:15 p.m., crews worked to bring the fire under control with the help of a Shock Trauma Air Rescue (STARFlight) helicopter from Travis County and planes from the Texas A&M Forestry Service.
The fire remained under investigation Thursday, Teboe said.
