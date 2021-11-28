The Seguin Police Department threw down a challenge to the Seguin Fire Department, along with its razors, to help raise money for a local teen and awareness about the cancer he is battling.
The pair of city departments are in the midst of the No Shave November “Stache-Off.” The firefighters and police officers are tasked with growing out their best mustache, or beard, to raise money for Navarro High School senior Triston Brashears, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer last month. With the annual No Shave November geared toward raising money and awareness for testicular cancer, the chiefs felt this was a great opportunity to get the word out while supporting a community member.
“This year we’ve decided to do it for this young man,” Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said. “Historically, when we used to do No Shave November, when we allowed beards, all of the money generally went toward testicular cancer, through the foundation and the whole movement. We have a local young man who is going through that very battle.”
Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said this falls in line with his department’s mission.
“This is part of what we do, we serve our community,” he said. “The police department challenged us to grow out our beards and mustaches to collect money for Triston and we never back down from a challenge and what better cause than to help out one of our own community members.”
The competition is tough and everyone is getting on board, Skinner said.
“I haven’t had a mustache in almost 10 years and I grew mine back,” he said. “Engine 2 grew a big mustache.”
It’s hard to compete with a ladder truck sporting a large mustache, Nichols said.
“They have turned out to be a formidable opponent, but we’re up to the challenge and we will not walk away from the challenge from our brothers and sisters at the fire department,” he said. “They even have them on their trucks.”
The police department has an unfair advantage as they’re able to grow beards. The firefighters are limited to mustaches due to their firefighting gear, Skinner said.
“However, our mustaches make up the difference,” he said. “I think the mustaches speak for themselves.”
All-in-all, Nichols said the contest is in good fun and helps build a camaraderie with their fellow first responders.
The community can vote on their favorite ‘stache through the GoFundMe set up. Each donation is a vote.
The departments will post photos of the competitors on their Facebook pages on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The community can vote on their favorite one by making a donation to the GoFundMe, gofund.me/6a91c514 , and in the notes section naming the officer or firefighter they are voting for. The department that raises the most money will get bragging rights for the No Shave November “Stache-Off.”
All donations are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.