A 23-year-old Seguin woman reportedly took her life during the day Wednesday outside her home, police said.
The woman used a handgun to end her own life in the front yard of her parents’ home about noon in the 500 block of West Kingsbury Street, Seguin Police Department Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
The police department provided few further details about the apparent suicide due to the sensitivity of the case involving the woman’s death.
