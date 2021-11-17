A casting company is looking for about 200 extras for an HBO Max series that will film in Seguin for two days in December.
Area residents are invited to submit an email to Brock Allen Casting agency for the chance to participate in a portion of a limited series HBO is filming Dec. 14 and 15, casting agent Andrew Morris said.
“We’re looking for about 200 people,” he said. “We need vaccinated adults and children. The children don’t have to be vaccinated, but the adults do.”
The open casting call is open to adults 18 years and older and children ages 6 to 14, Morris said.
“Anybody is welcome,” he said. “There really is no particular skill we’re looking for. These are just crowd scenes.”
The casting company is seeking adults and children who are available one day or both, plus are available to drive to Kyle for costume fitting and COVID-19 testing, Morris said.
Those interested in joining the production are asked to email tvextrassubmissions@gmail.com with the subject line “Seguin Extra.” Information included in the email should be full name; date of birth if under 18 years old; contact information; confirmation of COVID vaccinations; height and weight; clothing and shoe sizes; two recent and clear color photos — one selfie, one full length; city of residence; and availability.
“It should be a good time,” Morris said. “People will be compensated. It is a paid gig.”
