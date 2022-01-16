A parade of semis and big rigs rolled down Friedens Church Road on Sunday, Jan. 19, honking and waving as they rumbled past the home of Sherman Mercer.
At the head of the procession, a truck Mercer knows well — his own, driven by fellow Commercial Metals Company, Inc. truck driver Russ Schwarzlose
Under the driver’s window is Mercer’s CB handle “Bush Rider” with a banner just below that says “We’re Pullin For You, Sherman. From All CMC Drivers.”
“I was really taken by it,” said Jackie Mercer, Sherman’s wife. “I thought that it was really sweet that they thought that much of him to show that they were really supporting him through everything he’s been through.”
Sherman recently was placed in the care of Guadalupe Regional Medical Center’s Hospice Care team after healthcare professionals decided that his treatment for lung cancer was no longer working, Jackie said.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice Care Chaplain Emanuel Carpenter is a former truck driver for CMC. When he heard about Sherman’s prognosis, he thought of a way to make him smile — a parade of trucks from CMC, where he and Sherman worked together.
“When I was employed with Commercial Metals, one of my jobs out there was driving trucks,” Carpenter said. “Sherman had been there before me and when I started out there, he kind of took me under his wing and helped me become a real good truck driver. After I left the steel mill and started working with hospice, I had the opportunity to do something that would brighten his day. Being a minister and a chaplain, it is something I prayed about and the Lord gave me direction to do a parade for him with 18-wheelers.”
Carpenter presented the idea to Hospice Care Director Philip Saenz and he jumped on board with asking the local steel mill to make the special run.
“Emanuel felt like it would be one of those things that before Sherman leaves this planet and goes on to his next venture in life, it would be nice to see his fellow teammates,” Saenz said. “When we went to the plant to talk to the main boss, Bill Vanderwaal (director of mill operations at Commercial Metals Company, Inc. Seguin), they were just blown away. There was a lot of trucks that participated. They were moved by it and they were all excited. We had a really good turnout of truckers out there.”
Participating in the parade was a slew of big rigs from CMC and drivers from across the state Sherman had befriended. Members of the steel mill’s garage as well as other family and friends joined in the procession.
“It was good,” Sherman said. “Really, it brought my hopes up. It was good to see all of my good friends. I was impressed. It was a good day.”
The Diagnosis
Sherman has good days and bad days, Jackie said. Sunday started out as an OK day that turned out great, she said.
Sherman began his 37-year career at CMC in 1984 in the garage. Just three years later, he set out on the road as a driver for the company, logging more than 3 million accident-free miles, Jackie said.
In 2013, Sherman was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He was able to beat it and head back out on the road. He was ready to celebrate his 35th year at the company’s Top Hands Banquet when COVID struck. The Mercer family instead decided to plan a trip to Florida, but again, COVID halted those plans. Then on June 16, 2020, the Mercers learned Sherman had cancer again, this time it was lung cancer.
He was quickly scheduled for surgery and underwent a procedure to remove a tumor from one of his lungs. But a complication with the tumor made the surgery more difficult, Jackie said.
Doctors were able to remove the tumor and start chemotherapy, which at the time appeared to have worked, Jackie said.
“Unfortunately, that was not the case and some of the cancer cells spread elsewhere. We weren’t aware of that until later,” she said.
Thinking he was in remission, Sherman returned to work and all was well until the family ended up contracting COVID. Jackie was able to care for herself and her husband at home until Sherman began having difficulty breathing and spent eight days in the hospital, she said.
After time, Sherman was again able to return to his life on the road for a couple of months. He began having back pain. An MRI revealed the cancer had returned and spread to the inside of his rib cage, causing a tremendous amount of pain, Jackie said. He started chemotherapy again, but had a tougher go with the regiment, Jackie said.
““It really made him very sick,” she said. “He would get sick for about a week and a half or so and I had to take him a few times to have fluids put in him. He lost all of his hair and it would just wipe him out.”
A referral to a new oncologist got Sherman the OK for an experimental drug trial. Before he had the opportunity to start it, Sherman got an upper respiratory infection. While antibiotics worked to clear out the infection, he still had difficulty breathing. It was then the oncologist realized that the cancer inside his ribs had grown, but his lung was taken over by tumors, Jackie said.
“They said at that point, they were going to switch over to do what they can to relieve his pain and keep him comfortable,” she said. “We met with the oncologist and he concluded that was probably the best option. He did a referral for hospice. They’re keeping him maintained with pain medicine and keeping him comfortable.”
An outpouring of support
Sherman remained inside his home on Sunday as the parade motored by his house. Some of the drivers looped back around to stop by and visit with their friend, Carpenter said.
“It brought us a lot of joy to see him and his family happy and touched by all of the support that was there,” he said. “Truck drivers stopping in front of his home, telling him that they love him was incredible. It just touched my heart. People took time out of their day to come out and show him some love and let him know that they’re behind him and supporting him. It was really nice.”
Although Jackie knew the parade was happening, she didn’t realize how many people would participate.
“I knew there would be a lot of the CMC trucks, but I didn’t know that there would be that many of them,” she said. “The outpouring has been incredible.”
The camaraderie Sherman had with his fellow truck drivers was shared through the respect and love he had for all of them.
“When I would see them on the road, I would go over and say ‘hi’ to them,” he said. “Even if I didn’t see them for a long time, I would go over there and say ‘hi’ to them and ‘have a good day and be careful.’”
“I think that is why everybody just loves Sherman so much,” Jackie said. “He always took the time to talk to everybody, regardless. He has made so many good friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.