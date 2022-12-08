Feeling the pain this time of year resurfaces for the family of Schertz businessman, Henry Gutierrez Jr.
The family members who found Gutierrez dead on Christmas Eve almost seven years ago received new reason for hope with an announcement from Schertz Police Chief Jim Lowery on Thursday afternoon.
Lowery announced the creation of Schertz’s first Cold Case Unit, whose first case surrounds Gutierrez’s killing on Dec. 24, 2015, in his home. The announcement renewed faith that his family might one day receive the "best Christmas gift," resolution to the mystery, Henry's son Miguel Gutierrez said.
"A tip might create a lead that reopens the case and might reinvigorate the case," Miguel said. “That is just what we need."
Lowery made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday afternoon at Schertz Fire Station No. 3. He created the new unit in response to the lack of answers in the Gutierrez case.
Lowery said he challenged his investigators to come up with cold case protocols. They did and will look at designated cold cases that arise with a fresh set of eyes, the chief said.
They will start with an in-depth view of the case and then go back over everything, Lowery said. A new detective will reach out to all witnesses previously interviewed and talk to them again, he said. They will also reach out to all available partners for any assistance, Lowery said.
"We're not afraid to ask for help," he said.
That could mean additional help from area local law enforcement personnel — Texas Rangers, FBI agents and more, Lowery said. His unit expects to have a profile made up of the perpetrator or perpetrators who killed Henry, Lowery said.
"We believe it will bring some type of peace of mind to the family members," he said.
Miguel found his father shot multiple times and killed during the holiday season. Knowing that whomever killed Henry so many years ago remains at large is inconceivable to family and loved ones, Miguel said at the press conference. Each year the holidays serve as a stark reminder of their missing loved one and all of the milestones he has missed during the closing year, the son said.
"This is a very difficult time for us," Miguel said. "For many of our family, this is no longer a time of year to look forward to."
They still hope for the best, though, he said. They still believe people in the Schertz community have information that could help the investigation, Miguel said.
He asked those people to look into their hearts and consciences, and come forward, if not for the family's sake, then for the prospect of claiming the $75,000 reward Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is still offering in the case.
Henry was a longtime resident of Schertz and a well-established businessman. He owned Bexar Waste.
About three months after the killing, investigators in San Marcos reportedly found Henry's sport utility vehicle in an apartment parking lot in San Marcos. The SUV was reported stolen after Hendry's death was discovered.
Investigators worked the case but all leads went dry about six months ago, said Schertz Police Detective Jonathan Patrick, who once served as the lead investigator.
"We've reached out and expired all the leads that we had that were reasonable," Patrick said. "Leads are everything in a case. We need a trail."
The cold trail left the department with no suspects or persons of interest, he said.
It's all very frustrating for him and his family, Miguel said.
Family members believe the culprit is possibly someone that his father knew, Miguel said. There were things stolen at or around the time of the killing that could also serve as leads to investigators, Miguel and his sister Adrienne said.
While remaining cautiously optimistic, they are grateful for the police department's actions to try to reinvigorate the case and find justice for Henry, the siblings said.
Police investigators now need help from the community if they ever hope to crack the case, the chief said.
"Regardless what you think you saw, what you heard, third party, report it," Lowery said. "It doesn't make a difference. Report it."
Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/persons responsible for Henry Gutierrez's murder. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips may be left at 877-403-TIPS (8477), guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.