Investigators are looking into a fire that gutted a Guadalupe County home where they later found a body.
Detectives with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office started a preliminary investigation after learning what some neighbors feared when firefighters arrived at the burning trailer.
“We have confirmed that we have what we believe to be one deceased human body,” Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said. “Our guys are going to begin their investigation.”
Detectives generally conduct a basic investigation in cases where a body is discovered, he said.
Guadalupe County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sacthleben ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Ray provided no details about the decedent. It was too early in the investigation for detectives to have or offer much information about whomever lived inside the home, he said.
However, neighbors said an elderly woman lived alone in the home.
Judy Ann Castro has lived across the street for nearly 30 years. She said she’s seen family members come over to care for the elderly resident.
Before investigators confirmed finding a body inside, Castro wished for the best.
“I’ve known there’s a little lady who lives there unless they’ve moved her out,” she said. “Let’s hope.”
The cause and area of origin of the fire remained under investigation Friday night, Guadalupe County Assistant Fire Marshal Bryce Houlton said.
About 2 p.m. Friday, McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the blaze in the 100 block of Lakecreek Drive, he said.
The fire burned for a couple hours as crews from multiple different agencies helped battle the blaze, Houlton said.
“It was a pretty intense fire,” he said. “Firefighters arrived to a fully involved structure.”
They conducted a coordinated, defensive attack of the flames, Houlton said. Going inside to douse the fire was unsafe so crews fought it from outside the home, he said.
