The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees showed its continued confidence in the district’s superintendent with a five-year contract extension and a 4% raise on Thursday.
The board held a special meeting to evaluate Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez’s performance for the 2021-22 school year. Gutierrez’s contract extends through 2027 and his salary will increase from $230,000 to $239,200.
“We have an evaluation tool, so we went through that and we had a lot of feedback provided to him on the indicators, most of those are addressing some of our goals in the strategic plan,” Seguin ISD School Board President Cinde Thomas-Jimenez said. “For the most part, we are very pleased with his performance over the last couple of years, considering COVID.”
Some areas Thomas-Jimenez highlighted included guiding the district through another year of COVID-19, programs to support students and staff and communication.
A little more than two years since the start of the pandemic, COVID continues to present challenges to schools and Seguin isn’t immune, Thomas-Jimenez said.
From educational gaps to outbreaks on campuses and in the community, Gutierrez has continued to guide the district in a positive direction through programs like professional learning communities for educators, iStations to help students read and a reimagining of the junior high school, she said.
“I think Dr. Gutierrez has done a really good job of trying to find some solutions,” she said.
When students and teachers began testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Gutierrez headed into the classroom, followed closely behind by his administrative staff to lend a hand as substitute teachers were stretched thin, showing the board and the community his willingness to lead by example, Thomas-Jimenez said.
“I think Dr. Gutierrez was really transparent about what was going on here and he doesn’t feel bad about asking for help,” she said. “He put a call out to the community for anyone that was available to come sub. I think we did have a number of people who stepped up.”
The district’s level of communication to the community has exceeded the board’s expectations, Thomas-Jimenez said.
“Engaging the community is something he has done really well and is something that wasn’t really seen in Seguin ISD prior,” she said. “We have a very active social media presence. We do see to communicate a lot more than we have ever. We do appreciate that aspect of his engagement as well.”
Heading into the new school year, Gutierrez is faced with a whole new set of challenges, but the board feels he is up to facing them head on, Thomas-Jimenez said.
“There are a lot of teachers leaving the classroom, not just here, but everywhere — across the nation, across the world,” she said. “It is a big challenge for the board and for Dr. Gutierrez to continue the work that we started with a fresh pool of employees, but we’re going to make sure we mentor them and get everybody trained and make sure they are knowledgeable on our goals, on our strategic plan of where we are going and how we are going to get there.”
