Guadalupe County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man they say shot his wife during an argument early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said the shooting happened after 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Stagecoach Road near FM 725.
“Officers arrived to find a male and female arguing in the yard at which time the male produced a handgun and shot the female,” he said. “Officers opened fire and killed the male.”
The woman was taken by helicopter to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment and is listed as in stable condition, Zwicke said.
Deputies have not released the man’s name pending family notification.
Two deputies were involved in the shooting, Zwicke said. One is a nine-year veteran with the department. The other joined the sheriff’s office three months ago, but is a five-year veteran officer, Zwicke said. Neither was injured, the sheriff said.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.
