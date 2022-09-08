New Braunfels police are investigating after a Cibolo woman was struck and killed by a vehicle as she walked on State Highway 46 Wednesday night.
The fatal crash happened about 8:45 p.m. on SH 46 South at Krause Lane, where emergency responders from New Braunfels tried to save the woman, said David Ferguson, New Braunfels communications manager.
“Paramedics arrived on scene and immediately attempted life-saving measures but the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Guadalupe County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sachtleben,” he said.
Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Alix Trask, of Cibolo. Next of kin was notified, Ferguson said.
When officers arrived they found Trask was reportedly walking in the right-hand lane of SH46 heading toward New Braunfels, Ferguson said.
The 29-year-old woman driver from Seguin was uninjured and stopped after the wreck, Ferguson said. She fully cooperated with the investigation and police do not expect to file charges against her, he said.
Investigation and cleanup at the scene closed portions of the highway for about three hours, Ferguson said. He did not further identify the Seguin woman.
