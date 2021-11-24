The family of a missing Guadalupe County man is pleading the community for information on what happened to their son as the Schertz Police Department investigates his disappearance as a homicide.
Sylvia Dubois, mother of 22-year-old Jacob Dubois who disappeared on March 7, asked for anyone with information to come forward during a Tuesday afternoon press conference in Schertz.
“My husband and I come before you as parents that have an enormous love for their son and we’re in need of help from our community,” she said. “Our son, Jacob, has been missing for eight and a half months and we need your help to find him.”
Detectives believe something bad happened to Jacob Dubois and are investigating his disappearance as a homicide, Schertz Police Detective Helen Lafitte said.
“It is the belief of myself, and those closely involved in this case that unfortunately Jacob is missing due to foul play and at this time this has turned into an ongoing murder investigation,” she said.
In the months since his disappearance, Jacob Dubois’ family has hoped he would return home, Sylvia Dubois said.
“Our hopes were shattered when the evidence was found that would point to the possibility that our son may no longer be with us,” she said. “On Oct. 2 we had a celebration of life for our son, but still it doesn’t bring closure for us. In respects, it made the situation more real and more painful.”
The Schertz Police Department began investigating Jacob Dubois’ disappearance after his girlfriend reported him missing on March 8. She told police he went out with a friend about 11:30 p.m. on March 7 and did not return, Lafitte said.
Police contacted Ethan Beckman, the person who was reportedly the last to see Jacob Dubois, and received conflicting information on where he dropped off his friend, Lafitte said.
When Jacob Dubois did not return by March 9, he was officially listed as a missing person, Lafitte said.
As police investigated, they found Beckman was involved in a wreck with grey 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GTI, sustaining front-end damage on March 8, Lafitte said. He then drove the car north on 281 and parked it on Johnson Way, Lafitte said.
Records showed detectives that Beckman made several trips through a rideshare company to Walmart and purchased items they believe were used to destroy evidence, Lafitte said.
Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies and San Antonio police officers contacted Beckman about his vehicle that was completely disabled and in the area of 281 South and Borgfield Road, Lafitte said.
“In observing the body-worn camera of the SAPD officer, the Bexar County deputy is heard telling the SAPD officer that he observed lighter fluid and paper towels in the vehicle,” she said. “In further viewing the video, it appears as though Ethan’s clothing was spotted due to having come in contact with bleach which was one of the items Ethan had purchased the day prior.”
The vehicle was towed to a business on March 10, Lafitte said.
Investigators confirmed the vehicle was Beckman’s and obtained a search warrant, where they found the upholstery soaking wet and the presence of blood around the passenger’s side of the vehicle, Lafitte said.
Due to the condition of the car, the evidence collected and Beckman’s conflicting statements, detectives got an arrest warrant for the man for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, however, they were unable to locate him, Lafitte said. His mother was subsequently arrested for hindering apprehension or prosecution, Laffite said.
Detectives located Beckman on March 29 and he was booked into Guadalupe County Jail where he is being held on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Lafitte said the Texas Rangers and TexSAR assisted with the search and investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200. To leave an anonymous tip, call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477), visit www.gccsTIPS.com or use the P3 Tips App. Tips leading to the felony arrest of the person or persons involved can garner a reward of up to $5,000.
“My husband and I, his brother, sister, his fiancé and countless others are struggling through this devastating loss,” Sylvia Dubois said. “Please help us bring justice for Jacob and we would be extremely grateful for your help.”
