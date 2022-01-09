Thieves stole an elderly Seguin man’s cash savings recently and authorities are searching for information on the suspects in the crime known as “jugging,” police said.
The alleged crime took place New Year’s Eve and deprived the victim of a “significant amount of money,” Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said. Criminals followed the man from a banking establishment after he withdrew the cash and then stole it from his pickup truck, the chief said.
“This type of crime, known as ‘jugging,’ is common, although not frequently committed in Seguin,” Nichols said. “Criminal suspects will surveil banks, credit unions and higher-end retail establishments watching for unknowing citizens to get into their car and leave with cash or expensive merchandise.”
Suspects follow the potential victim to another location like a convenience store, gas station or home and unlawfully enter the victim’s vehicle and take their belongings, he said.
Police believe that this is what happened to the victim in the most recent case, Nichols said.
On the afternoon of Dec. 31, police were dispatched to the Valero Pic N Pac gas station at 969 IH 10 E. for a report of a theft, he said. Officers talked to an elderly man who said money was stolen from his truck while he pumped gas.
He had withdrawn a large amount of cash from Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union the same morning and drove to the gas station.
“The victim told officers that when he left the bank, he noticed a dark gray pickup truck that followed him to the Valero Pic N Pac,” Nichols said. “Video surveillance later showed a dark gray Toyota Tacoma, with no front license plate, approaching the victim’s vehicle while at the Valero Pic N Pac. As the victim pumped gas, the passenger of the suspect vehicle entered the victim’s vehicle through an unlocked passenger door removing the money from the vehicle and then fleeing the scene.”
Police encouraged citizens to be aware of their surroundings at all times and to report suspicious activity. If ever obviously followed, residents should call the police department’s non-emergency number or dial 911.
Driving directly to the police department is also an option, Nichols said.
Anyone with information about the case, the suspects or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Seguin Police Detective Julian Barrera at 830-379-2123.
To remain anonymous, contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477 (TIPS).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.