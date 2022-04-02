Seguin Police Department investigators are asking for help in solving another shooting incident.
No one was hurt in Tuesday night’s shooting but police are asking for information to determine exactly what happened. Tuesday’s incident is the second shots fired call reported in the city within a week’s time.
“Thankfully, no one was injured,” Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said. “Seguin police are asking citizens who may have been in the area, or residents who reside in the area and have security cameras (Ring doorbells, cameras, etc.), to call Seguin PD at 830-379-2123.”
Police received a report of shots fired about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of University and Melrose streets, she said. They didn’t have much more information to provide Wednesday, Wallace said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police department or leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).
Just a week prior, about 7:25 p.m. March 23, police learned of a suspected six-vehicle shootout between motorists driving down the street near the intersection of Traeger and West Kingsbury streets. Gunfire struck at least one house and an unrelated car sitting in the drive-thru of a local restaurant, police said.
No one reported being injured after the suspected shootout. Residents and business operators are asked to contact Detective Clint Halbardier at 830-379-2123 or Crime Stoppers in regards to last week’s shooting.
While unable to verify details about Tuesday’s call, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said the department is aware of tensions between a pair of groups possibly aiming to hurt one another in the city.
Investigators are trying diligently to prevent things from spiraling out of control, he said.
“There are … groups that are at odds with each other and we are trying to prevent it from escalating,” Nichols said.
Both incidents remain under investigation, Wallace said.
