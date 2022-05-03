Lone Star CrossFit team members Casey Viator, Kristen Contreras, Clay Faris and Sharon Aradine carry the worm, weighing about 350 pounds to the next spot on the field during the 2021 CrossFit Games team event 11 on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 in North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Seguin firefighters battle the flames that damage the 123-year-old Olivia Mansion/Mosheim House on Friday, April 23, 2021 on North Austin Street.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Lone Star CrossFit team members Casey Viator, Kristen Contreras, Clay Faris and Sharon Aradine carry the worm, weighing about 350 pounds to the next spot on the field during the 2021 CrossFit Games team event 11 on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 in North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
IRVING — The Seguin Gazette staff brought home seven honors — including Star Breaking News Report of the Year — from the 2022 Texas Association of Managing Editors contest this weekend at the annual convention.
Managing Editor Felicia Frazar and Dalondo Moultrie share one of the coveted Star awards for their collaborative efforts during the October 14 weather event that brought heavy rains causing creaks and streams to flood and the failure of Lake Placid Dam.
“The moment the calls started coming in Dalondo and Felicia got to work and didn’t stop,” Seguin Gazette Publisher Elizabeth Engelhardt said. “It’s reflective of the work they do day in and day out. Their passion for keeping the community informed of what is happening when it is happening is second to none. And that’s just the start.”
The judge was equally impressed with the effort the duo put forth.
“Very comprehensive, moving story of a natural disaster that caused dangerous conditions. Good multiple sources,” the judge wrote.
Frazar also earned a first-place award for Headline writing, as well as third-place Star Photographer, third-place Photojournalism and honorable mention Feature writing.
Firefighters from around the region stand alongside the Seguing Fire Department as they say goodbye to fallen firefighter Roger Dean on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the SEguin High School Performing Arts Center.
Miss Rodeo Texas Bobbie Loran presents the American flag at the start of the Guadalupe County PRCA Rodeo just before the singing of the national anthem on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in the Seguin Events Center - Rodeo Arena.
The cab of a semi rests on the ground between the north and southbound lanes of State Highway 123 Bypass it is still attached to the trailer that remains on Interstate 10 following a fatal, fiery wreck on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Lonestar CrossFit team members Sharon Aradine, Kristen Contreras, Clay Faris and Casey Viator line up at the start of the second and third team events at 2021 CrossFit Games on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
A judge watches as Lone Star CrossFit team member Clay Faris thrusts 185 pounds in the air at the same time as teammate Kristen Contreras during team event 4 of the 2021 CrossFit Games on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum in Madison, WI.
Family, friends and fans of Lonestar CrossFit cheer after the team crosses the finish line during team event 6 at the 2021 CrossFit Games on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Stephanie Dean carries her husband Roger Dean's helmet during his funeral procession to the Seguin High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Seguin
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Fiery crash
A plume of black smoke rises as the fire that consumes a semi-truck and four other vehicles on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 on Interstate 10 at the State Highway 123 Bypass.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Roger Dean Funeral
Firefighters from around the region stand alongside the Seguing Fire Department as they say goodbye to fallen firefighter Roger Dean on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the SEguin High School Performing Arts Center.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gaze
Vaccine clinic
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Director of Pharmacy Scott Mozisek fills a syring with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in the Seguin Coliesum.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
2021 Polar Bulldog
Texas Lutheran University student Kenneth Bray cannon balls into Mabee Pool wearing a Santa hat during the Polar Bulldog on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 as a study break before finals begin.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo
Miss Rodeo Texas Bobbie Loran presents the American flag at the start of the Guadalupe County PRCA Rodeo just before the singing of the national anthem on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in the Seguin Events Center - Rodeo Arena.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Fiery crash
The cab of a semi rests on the ground between the north and southbound lanes of State Highway 123 Bypass it is still attached to the trailer that remains on Interstate 10 following a fatal, fiery wreck on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
2021 CrossFit World Games
Lonestar CrossFit team members Sharon Aradine, Kristen Contreras, Clay Faris and Casey Viator line up at the start of the second and third team events at 2021 CrossFit Games on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Mesquite Trail Drivers
Melyssa Rageland carries her pup through town as the Mesquite Trail Drivers ride through on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo
A bull rider holds on as best as he can as bull tries to buck him off during the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at the Seguin Events Center - Rodeo Arena
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
2021 CrossFit World Games
A judge watches as Lone Star CrossFit team member Clay Faris thrusts 185 pounds in the air at the same time as teammate Kristen Contreras during team event 4 of the 2021 CrossFit Games on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Roger Dean Funeral
Stephanie Dean places her hand on her husband's casket following the funeral honoring him on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Seguin High School Performing Arts Center.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gaze
2021 CrossFit World Games
Family, friends and fans of Lonestar CrossFit cheer after the team crosses the finish line during team event 6 at the 2021 CrossFit Games on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A selection of Frazar’s photos from throughout the year captured her a third place nod in the Star Photographer category, while the collection of images captured at the CrossFit World Games grabbed her third-place Photojournalist.
“This is a nice package that follows along the team as they compete,” the judge wrote regarding the Survival of the Fittest collection. “I especially love that the photographer has images of their cheering section included, because it helps tell the deeper story of the competition.”
1 of 18
Team Lone Star CrossFit finish the last of the worm squat of team event 10 at 2021 CrossFit Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at in the Allegiant Center Coliseum in Madison, WI. Their time of 12 minutes 45.56 seconds earned them second in the heat, seventh for the event and landed them in 17 place overall.
Lone Star CrossFit members Casey Viator, Clay Faris, Kristen Contreras and Sharon Aradine hold a rope as they run 1.5 miles together as a team during team event 8 of the 2021 CrossFit Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Lone Star CrossFit team members Casey Viator and Clay Faris dash to Lake Monona to swim 500 meters before kayaking 1,000 meters during the first team event of the 2021 CrossFit Games on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Olbrich Park Beach in Madison, WI.
Lonestar CrossFit team members Casey Viator, Kristen Contreras, Sharon Aradine and Clay Faris pose for a photo after completing the first team competition at 2021 CrossFit Games on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Olbrich Park Beach in Madison, WI.
Lonestar CrossFit team members Sharon Aradine, Kristen Contreras, Clay Faris and Casey Viator line up at the start of the second and third team events at 2021 CrossFit Games on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
A judge watches as Lone Star CrossFit team member Clay Faris thrusts 185 pounds in the air at the same time as teammate Kristen Contreras during team event 4 of the 2021 CrossFit Games on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum in Madison, WI.
Lonestar CrossFit team members Sharon Aradine, Clay Faris, Casey Viator and Kristen Contreras pose for a photo after completing team event 7 at 2021 CrossFit Games on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at in the Allegiant Center Coliseum in Madison, WI.
Family, friends and fans of Lonestar CrossFit cheer after they cross the finish line during team event 6 at the at 2021 CrossFit Games on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Family, friends and fans of Lonestar CrossFit cheer after they cross the finish line during team event 6 at the at 2021 CrossFit Games on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Family, friends and fans of Lonestar CrossFit cheer after the team crosses the finish line during team event 6 at the 2021 CrossFit Games on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Sabrina Deets gives Lonestar CrossFit team member Casey Viater a high five after finishing team event 10 in second place during the 2021 CrossFit Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at in the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum in Madison, WI.
Lone Star CrossFit members Kristen Contreras and Casey Viator work together to pull a weighted sled down the field during team event 9 at the 2021 CrossFit Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Lone Star CrossFit members Casey Viator throws a 100 pound sand bag while Sharon Aradine handles a 70 pound sand bag before jumping over the hay bails and then performing a burpee as their teammates perform GHD sit-ups with a 14 and 20 med ball during the 2021 CrossFit Games team event 11 on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 in North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Lone Star CrossFit team members Casey Viator, Kristen Contreras, Clay Faris and Sharon Aradine carry the worm, weighing about 350 pounds to the next spot on the field during the 2021 CrossFit Games team event 11 on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 in North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: Team Lone Star competes at the CrossFit Games
1 of 18
Team Lone Star CrossFit finish the last of the worm squat of team event 10 at 2021 CrossFit Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at in the Allegiant Center Coliseum in Madison, WI. Their time of 12 minutes 45.56 seconds earned them second in the heat, seventh for the event and landed them in 17 place overall.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
After the final day of competition, team Lone Star CrossFit members pose for a photo at the 2021 CrossFit Games on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 in front the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Lone Star CrossFit members Casey Viator, Clay Faris, Kristen Contreras and Sharon Aradine hold a rope as they run 1.5 miles together as a team during team event 8 of the 2021 CrossFit Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Lone Star CrossFit team members Casey Viator and Clay Faris dash to Lake Monona to swim 500 meters before kayaking 1,000 meters during the first team event of the 2021 CrossFit Games on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Olbrich Park Beach in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Lonestar CrossFit team members Casey Viator, Kristen Contreras, Sharon Aradine and Clay Faris pose for a photo after completing the first team competition at 2021 CrossFit Games on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Olbrich Park Beach in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Lonestar CrossFit team members Sharon Aradine, Kristen Contreras, Clay Faris and Casey Viator line up at the start of the second and third team events at 2021 CrossFit Games on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A judge watches as Lone Star CrossFit team member Clay Faris thrusts 185 pounds in the air at the same time as teammate Kristen Contreras during team event 4 of the 2021 CrossFit Games on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Lonestar CrossFit team members Sharon Aradine, Clay Faris, Casey Viator and Kristen Contreras pose for a photo after completing team event 7 at 2021 CrossFit Games on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at in the Allegiant Center Coliseum in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Family, friends and fans of Lonestar CrossFit cheer after they cross the finish line during team event 6 at the at 2021 CrossFit Games on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Family, friends and fans of Lonestar CrossFit cheer after they cross the finish line during team event 6 at the at 2021 CrossFit Games on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Family, friends and fans of Lonestar CrossFit cheer after the team crosses the finish line during team event 6 at the 2021 CrossFit Games on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Sabrina Deets gives Lonestar CrossFit team member Casey Viater a high five after finishing team event 10 in second place during the 2021 CrossFit Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at in the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Lone Star CrossFit members Kristen Contreras and Casey Viator work together to pull a weighted sled down the field during team event 9 at the 2021 CrossFit Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Lone Star CrossFit member Kristen Contreras squats 205 pounds during team event 9 of the 2021 CrossFit Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Lone Star CrossFit member Sharon Aradine attempts to squat 220 pounds during team event 9 of the 2021 CrossFit Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Lone Star CrossFit member Casey Viator squats 420 pounds during team event 9 of the 2021 CrossFit Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Lone Star CrossFit members Casey Viator throws a 100 pound sand bag while Sharon Aradine handles a 70 pound sand bag before jumping over the hay bails and then performing a burpee as their teammates perform GHD sit-ups with a 14 and 20 med ball during the 2021 CrossFit Games team event 11 on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 in North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Lone Star CrossFit team members Casey Viator, Kristen Contreras, Clay Faris and Sharon Aradine carry the worm, weighing about 350 pounds to the next spot on the field during the 2021 CrossFit Games team event 11 on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 in North Park Stadium in Madison, WI.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Moultrie collected his first recognition into the world of photography for his shot at the Moshiem Mansion fire. Judges gave him an honorable mention for the work.
“Nice composition and framing of this to see the water lines,” the judges wrote.
Ashley Torrez wiped away a tear as it streamed down her face when “TAPS” started to play in …
“I’m incredibly proud of this team for the work they do day in and day out,” Engelhardt said. “For someone else in the industry to recognize them in this way only solidifies what I’ve already known — they are the best and we are lucky to have them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.