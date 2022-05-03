IRVING — The Seguin Gazette staff brought home seven honors — including Star Breaking News Report of the Year — from the 2022 Texas Association of Managing Editors contest this weekend at the annual convention.

Managing Editor Felicia Frazar and Dalondo Moultrie share one of the coveted Star awards for their collaborative efforts during the October 14 weather event that brought heavy rains causing creaks and streams to flood and the failure of Lake Placid Dam.

“The moment the calls started coming in Dalondo and Felicia got to work and didn’t stop,” Seguin Gazette Publisher Elizabeth Engelhardt said. “It’s reflective of the work they do day in and day out. Their passion for keeping the community informed of what is happening when it is happening is second to none. And that’s just the start.”

The judge was equally impressed with the effort the duo put forth.

“Very comprehensive, moving story of a natural disaster that caused dangerous conditions. Good multiple sources,” the judge wrote.

Frazar also earned a first-place award for Headline writing, as well as third-place Star Photographer, third-place Photojournalism and honorable mention Feature writing.

Among the winning headlines, “Seguin or Bust” and “Coffee company’s plan for facility grinds to a halt,” earned Frazar praise from the judges.

“Great job! Keep up the good work!” they wrote.

A selection of Frazar’s photos from throughout the year captured her a third place nod in the Star Photographer category, while the collection of images captured at the CrossFit World Games grabbed her third-place Photojournalist.

“This is a nice package that follows along the team as they compete,” the judge wrote regarding the Survival of the Fittest collection. “I especially love that the photographer has images of their cheering section included, because it helps tell the deeper story of the competition.”

Moultrie collected his first recognition into the world of photography for his shot at the Moshiem Mansion fire. Judges gave him an honorable mention for the work.

“Nice composition and framing of this to see the water lines,” the judges wrote.

Sports reporter Sye Bennefield also captured his first honorable mention for his “Against the Ropes” story about a local boxer, prompting the judges to cheer for the local athlete.

“I’m rooting for this guy after reading this,” the judge wrote.

The opportunity to write about a woman reconnecting with her father’s long lost ashes — A memorable reunion — garnered Frazar an honorable mention in Feature writing.

“I’m incredibly proud of this team for the work they do day in and day out,” Engelhardt said. “For someone else in the industry to recognize them in this way only solidifies what I’ve already known — they are the best and we are lucky to have them.”