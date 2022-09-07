With little fanfare but an admonition from an incoming elected official, Guadalupe County Commissioners approved the county’s 2023 budget and its corresponding tax rates on Tuesday.
During the public hearing before a unanimous vote approving the budget, Precinct No. 4 Commissioner-elect Stephen Germann cautioned against support of the budget as proposed with its lower tax rate that constitutes about a 2% tax increase for property owners.
“The budget as stated in this 243-page document proposes a tax increase to taxpayers of Guadalupe County,” he said. “Though small to some … it’s still a tax increase.”
Many in the community are going through difficult times, Germann said. Some are taking hits to their retirement accounts or postponing purchases as they deal with personal finances during a trying economy, he said.
County government needs to find innovative ways to avoid increasing tax burdens for residents, Germann said.
Guadalupe County’s approved 2022-2023 fiscal year budget calls for a tax rate of $0.3439 per $100 of valuation, down from the previous year’s $0.3799. However, because valuations of homes increased significantly year over year, property owners will pay more — about 2% more — in property taxes, according to County Judge Kyle Kutscher.
The court takes a conservative approach to finalizing the budget each year, Kutscher said. Members of the court seek information from county department heads and residents about what is needed here, he said.
The people want county tax dollars spent on things like law enforcement, fire protection and maintained roads, Kutscher said. Commissioners Court tries to provide a budget that reflects those staples, he said.
“It’s other people’s money,” Kutscher said. “We hold that to the highest regard of accountability and respect.”
By law, the court had to approve several different areas of the budget separately. They unanimously approved a tax rate of $0.2795 per $100 of valuation for maintenance and operations, $0.0500 per $100 valuation for lateral roads, $0.0144 per $100 valuation for debt service and the 1.99% effective increase of the tax rate.
The average homestead taxable value in Guadalupe County increased about 11.24% from $236,058 to $262,604, according to the county’s website.
Under the approved rate, tax on the average homestead will increase about .78% from $896 to $903. As a result, the county expects to levy $56,033,161 in property taxes for the year under the approved budget, an increase of about 8.11% from $51,826,208.
It all amounts to a budget she can get behind, Precinct No. 4 Commissioner Judy Cope said.
“I would just like to say that through the years that even though we didn’t have as much money coming in, we held the line thanks to our financial officer, which is the judge,” she said. “We appreciate all his hard work and we always put our citizens first. That not only means them paying taxes in the amount, but also the services we provide.”
