A pair of furry bandits caused two power outages in three days.
City officials pointed to raccoons as the culprit in knocking out a large outage on Saturday and smaller outage on Monday.
Both outages were the result of raccoons getting on transformers in LCRA’s Seguin East Substation at the corner of North Heidecke Road and East Martindale Street, Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said.
The first outage was reported after 11 p.m. on Saturday.
“A raccoon got into T4 and T5 at the Seguin East substation,” she said that night.
The blackout mostly affected 14,000 residents and businesses south of Interstate 10, west of State Highway 123 Bypass, east of State Highway 46 and north of Court Street, Sourdellia said.
A crew from Seguin’s electric department worked with LCRA to remove the raccoon, repair the damage and get power back to city residents within an hour and a half, Sourdellia said.
Unbeknownst to electric crews, a second raccoon was planning another attempt to venture into the substation just two days later.
The city was alerted to another outage about 8:30 p.m. on Monday at the same substation, affecting about 2,200 city residents and businesses.
The outage was much smaller as only the T5 transformer was impacted by the furry culprit, Sourdellia said.
Neither raccoon survived.
The city’s electric department is working with LCRA, who owns the substation, on a solution to keep critters out of the high-voltage area, Soudellia said.
“If this should happen again or if ever there was an emergency, we want everyone to know that the city does have a plan that allows us to feed circuits from a different substation to restore power to our customers in a timely manner,” she said.
And while the raccoon-based outages are unique incidents in Seguin, Sourdellia said they are not completely uncommon.
“It has occurred in other communities with other animals like squirrels or snakes and even raccoons,” she said. “It’s just not something that has happened here before.”
In the event of an outage, the city asks residents to refrain from calling the police’s emergency lines and instead call the electric department’s after hours, emergency outage number 830-401-2404.
