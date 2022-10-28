GUADALUPE COUNTY — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper shot and killed one man and injured another Friday night at a truck stop in Seguin.
Authorities did not release names of anyone involved but said a man driving a suspected stolen truck died and his adult male passenger suffered injuries that sent him to an area hospital for treatment, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kenny Mata said.
“The suspect was struck and later pronounced deceased at the scene,” he said. “A passenger inside the vehicle was also struck and is currently at San Antonio Military Medical Center. The passenger is being treated for injuries.”
Mata said he did not know the passenger’s condition Friday night.
Texas Rangers’ preliminary investigation showed that at about 7:45 p.m. Friday, a Guadalupe County deputy constable spotted a suspected stolen pickup truck in the parking lot of the Love’s Travel Stop in the 3100 block of I-10, Mata said. The deputy constable broadcast across police radio that he was following the truck through the parking lot and law enforcement officers in the area responded to help, he said.
One of those officers was a DPS trooper who pulled next to the truck as the deputy constable’s vehicle pulled behind it to attempt a felony traffic stop, Mata said.
“The trooper exited his vehicle and was going to attempt a high-risk traffic stop,” he said. “The suspect then put the vehicle in reverse striking the front of the deputy constable’s vehicle. At this time, the trooper fired multiple shots at the vehicle.”
The trooper was the only one who fired shots, Mata said.
About nine yellow evidence markers lay on the ground in front of the trooper’s vehicle in a wide cluster presumably denoting where ejected shell casings fell from the trooper’s weapon.
Representatives from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Seguin Police Department, Precinct No. 4 Constable’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety descended upon the area directly after the shooting.
“We’re here, we’re assisting however that may be,” Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said at the scene.
Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, Mata said.
