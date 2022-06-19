With more than 50 applicants vying for the title of Seguin police chief, city leaders dwindled the list and on Thursday announced the city’s new top cop.
Seguin City Manager Steve Parker selected former Rollingwood Police Chief and Emergency Manager Jason Brady to head up the department.
“My goal with this search was to find a servant leader with strong leadership skills and attributes that would carry on the reputation that our police department has worked so hard to build,” Parker said. “It is humbling to see the respect that the Seguin community has for public safety and I did not want to do anything to tarnish that respect.”
Brady — a 29-year veteran law enforcement officer — comes to Seguin from Rollingwood, where he served as chief since 2019, Jennifer Sourdellia, Seguin public information officer, said in a released statement. Brady will be the city’s sixth police chief in the department’s 74-year history when he takes over in mid-August, she said.
“I truly believe that Mr. Brady will continue to lead this organization in a positive and collaborative trajectory,” Parker said. “In addition to his leadership capabilities, his operational experience in Corpus Christi and Rollingwood truly made him stand out as a top-tier candidate. We are proud to welcome Chief Brady, his wife and kids to our Seguin family.”
Brady will have big shoes to fill as he replaces former Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols, who retired earlier this month after just longer than three years in the position. Nichols was well-liked by the community and the staff he commanded, Parker said.
So when he began the search in April, the city manager said he sought to appease department members by finding a new chief that embodied many of the attributes lost to them with Nichols’ retirement.
“Simple, they wanted somebody a lot like Terry,” Parker said. “They really felt they had a good leader. They felt they had great momentum and respect in the community. They didn’t want somebody that was going to come in and blow it all up.”
He brought in community leaders and members of Seguin’s Community Coalition to get their views on qualities they wanted to see in the next chief. They spoke with Brady before the hire and gave him a thumbs up, Parker said.
Parker personally wanted to pick someone who worked in several different areas of law enforcement, and thinks he did well choosing Brady.
Before joining the ranks in Rollingwood, Brady spent 26 years with the Corpus Christi Police Department. He started as a patrol officer in 1993 and promoted to captain, a roll in which he served from 2009 to 2019, Sourdellia said.
Brady oversaw the criminal investigations division, internal affairs, the organized crime unit and support services, she said. He also served as a patrol captain, hostage negotiations commander and public information officer.
“I am honored to be selected to lead the exceptional men and women of the Seguin Police Department,” Brady said. “I am inheriting an agency with a reputation for integrity, professionalism, and a high level of community engagement. I intend to continue that tradition and strive to be worthy of the trust of our citizens and officers in this diverse and growing community.”
Brady holds Master Peace Officer and Police Instructor certifications with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and graduated form the FBI National Academy and Leadership Command College at the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas, the statement read.
He and his wife Patricia have two children — Rebecca, 21, and Regan, 17.
As Seguin’s police chief, Brady will oversee a department of 86 employees, including 62 commissioned officers, and be accountable for a $9.4 million annual budget.
