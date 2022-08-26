Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies say a canine officer sniffed out about $750,000 worth of cocaine on Thursday in a pickup truck heading east on Interstate 10.
A Laredo man was arrested after a traffic stop led officers to discover two duffle bags of narcotics in the vehicle he was driving, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s K9 Cpl. Dustin Crawford reportedly found the drugs when he stopped a 2017 Dodge pickup traveling east on Intestate 10 for a traffic violation about 1:54 p.m. Thursday near the 622 mile marker, Flores said.
While Crawford spoke with the driver — identified as 32-year-old Armando Castillo, of Laredo — he noticed several possible signs of drug trafficking, Flores said.
“Cpl. Crawford utilized his K9 partner Eddie and conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle,” he said. “K-9 Eddie made a positive alert to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle.”
During a search of the truck, Crawford noticed two large duffle bags behind the back seat. When he opened them, he found a large, cling-wrapped cluster of multiple smaller bundles inside, Flores said.
Upon closer inspection, it appeared the smaller packages had a white substance that deputies said field tested positive for cocaine, Flores said.
In total, deputies found 27.95 kilograms of cocaine, Flores said.
Castillo was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 more than 400 grams. He remained held Friday at the jail on $750,000 bond.
Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 more than 400 grams is a first-degree felony and, if found guilty, is punishable by a sentence of between 15 and 99 years or life in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
