HUTTO — The Lago Vista Vikings blew open a tight defensive battle late to subdue the Navarro Panthers 27-7, knocking the Panthers out of the Class 4A—II playoffs in the third round.
The game was a microcosm of the Panthers’ 2022 season. Little came easy — the breaks never seemed to go their way and they always seemed to be digging their way out of a hole in the big games. And they had an almost weekly struggle with costly turnovers and penalties and an inability to get any production from their passing attack against their better opponents.
This was another one with a disastrous start. The Panthers put together a nice drive on the game’s opening series, reaching the Lago Vista 26-yard line. But a fumbled snap seemed to get lost on the ground before a Vikings’ defender alertly scooped up the ball and raced 73 yards for the score.
The Panthers’ defense had not even taken the field and they already trailed 7-0.
Navarro made itself a break later in the first quarter when Landun Taylor broke through to block a Lago Vista punt that he recovered at the Vikings’ 37-yard line.
The Panthers then moved inside the Lago Vista 10-yard line before a holding penalty — their only one of the game — forced them backward and into a long fourth down that they could not convert.
The Vikings put together a long drive following that stop that ended with a 24-yard field goal that gave them a 10-0 lead with 4:23 left in the half.
But the Panthers then put together their own drive, thanks to the hard running of backs Antwoin Mebane and Diego Chapa. Quarterback Bryce Nall appeared to find the end zone on a five-yard run with 26 seconds left. Perhaps due to a quick whistle, however, he was ruled down at the one-yard line.
Navarro then was backed up five yards on a false start penalty. A Mebane carry got those five back and had them just shy of the goal line.
But with no time outs and the clock running, the Panthers had to hurry to get in another play. Viking defenders tried to kill the clock by staying on the ground at the line of scrimmage — Navarro head coach Rod Blount said his players heard them yelling at each other not to get up.
When the officials threw a flag, most of the stadium had to assume it would be a delay of game call on Lago Vista as they were far from subtle in their delaying.
Instead, the officials rewarded the Vikings’ tactics. They called the Panthers for trying to pull the defenders up — a call almost never made except during an on-the-field fight. The head referee was somewhat defensive about it, explaining on the microphone that Navarro had pulled the defender up “and you can’t do that.”
In addition to 15 yards, the call resulted in a 10-second runoff. As there were just 8 seconds left when the call was made, that meant the half ended and the Panthers did not get another snap.
Blount, who pleaded for a delay penalty against the Vikings, later said the bizarre call was the turning point in the game. Instead of going into the locker room down 10-7 and with momentum, they went in down two scores and highly frustrated.
The Panthers’ defense continued to keep them in the game in the third quarter. Defensive backs Nick Schwarzlose and Bryce Nall picked off Vikings’ passes on the first two series of the half, containing an offense that had averaged 45 points a game this season.
“Our defense did an awesome job,” Blount said. “Lago Vista is a high-powered, total offense and they played lights out to hold them down as long as they did.”
The Panthers’ offense struggled to capitalize against a Lago Vista defense that was far more physical than they had been in their meeting with Navarro earlier in the year. Failure to get anything from their passing game — Navarro was 0-5 in the air on Friday and did not complete a single pass in any of their three playoff games — let the Vikings put more in the box and their safeties to run downhill. They managed just one first down in the second half, failing to convert on fourth down four times in that span.
They were also hurt by the loss of another starting offensive lineman when Mack Berry — arguably the best of that unit — left the game in the first quarter with an injury. Two weeks ago, they lost Owen Gonzales for the season.
But early in the fourth quarter, following a Lago Vista field goal, the Panthers finally got the play they had been needing. Quarterback Bryce Nall broke three tackles on a keeper and was off to the races with a 78-yard touchdown run. After Sam Sneed added the extra point, Navarro trailed just 13-7 with 9:13 remaining.
The burst of hope would not last for long. On the next play from scrimmage, the Panthers’ defense broke down and allowed a 61-yard touchdown run.
That was the dagger. The Panthers offense could not manage to move the ball at all to try to rally. Lago Vista scored one more touchdown late to walk off with the 27-7 victory.
The game allowed Lago Vista to avenge a 42-21 loss to the Panthers in October. It is the fourth straight year that Navarro has been eliminated in the playoffs by a team they defeated in the regular season. It ends a streak of 10 straight 10-win seasons for Navarro and four straight trips to the state quarterfinals.
Still, it is hard to call a season in which they reach the third round of the playoffs a failure, something Blount said he emphasized to his team after the game.
“We faced a lot of adversity this year, especially early (a 1-3 start),” Blount said. “They could have just laid down and let it be a terrible season. But they came together and did a heck of a job.”
Lago Vista will now meet Wimberley for the Region IV championship.
Navarro ends the year at 8-5. It was their eighth consecutive trip to the third round of the playoffs.
