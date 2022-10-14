After moving to the area with her family almost five decades ago, Geronimo resident Sandi Harborth took a job at an upstart manufacturing company and found another family.
In 1972, Harborth and her husband moved to Seguin from Georgia, she looked for work, went to Motorola and landed a job. Management hired her within 150 days of the plant opening and Harborth has been there ever since — even through name changes to Continental in 2006 and Vitesco Technologies in 2021. In that time, she developed bonds with employees that have lasted a lifetime and still continue.
“It’s like if something happens to somebody in there, you’re devastated just like it was your family,” Harborth said. “We’ve lost some but just a few. It’s devastating.”
She reminisced on her time at Vitesco on Thursday as the company celebrated the plant’s 50 years of business in Seguin. Corporate executives from the German headquarters attended the gathering of employees and guests. State, county and local emissaries gifted plaques and presented proclamations to plant management, and congratulated staff members for the milestone accomplishment.
To put the journey into perspective, plant manager Rich Anderson said Richard Nixon was in the Whitehouse when the business opened in Seguin. The Watergate scandal that ended his presidency was underway, the United States was in the process of withdrawing its troops from Vietnam and a gallon of gas cost about $0.36 back then.
“In 1972, Motorola made a decision to put an electronics plant in a little bitty city called Seguin,” Anderson said. “This factory has endured and overcame much more than many factories.”
Since those times, the plant that now produces vehicle electronics has maintained high standards of quality, driven technological improvement and stayed on the cutting edge of many advancements in manufacturing, Anderson said.
It all happened thanks to the diverse and professional staff made up of many community members from Seguin and the surrounding area, he said.
Nearly 35 people working in the factory have been employed there more than 40 years, Anderson said. Twenty employees have been there more than 45 years, he said.
“You guys are the reason this factory has been here for 50 years,” Anderson said. “Thank you very much and congratulations.”
During Thursday’s ceremony, company and plant leadership unveiled a 50-year flag they will fly, revealed a time capsule they will fill with newspaper clippings, videos and other memorabilia to be opened every 10 years and acknowledged the benefit of having state and local partners to help the business thrive.
Guadalupe County Precinct No. 2 Commissioner Drew Engelke recognized the nearly 1,700 employees who helped the plant last the half a century so far.
“You are what make this happen,” he said. “You’re a great part of the community and a great family.”
Vitesco planned to continue Thursday’s celebration into the weekend. It had planned for staff members and their family to visit on Saturday for more appreciation from the corporate leadership team with food, fun and rides for children.
Having enjoyed the family feel of the plant nearly 50 years, Harborth said she recently decided to call it quits but not until one day after her personal 50th anniversary at the plant.
“I said I would never retire,” she confided. “We joked they would have to slide me down the stairs. But something said it’s time.”
Harborth is a part of the plant’s family and what they achieved together is remarkable, Anderson said.
“It’s an absolutely amazing accomplishment for the people here and for the city,” he said.
