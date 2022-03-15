An 84-year-old man died Monday when a dump truck smashed into the pickup truck he was driving and caused the truck to roll over on FM 725 in New Braunfels blocking traffic for several hours.
New Braunfels police and fire department personnel went about 3:30 p.m. Monday to the area of 725 and West Zipp Road for a reported major wreck between a dump truck and pickup truck, said David Ferguson, New Braunfels media and communications coordinator.
“Officers arrived and found that the dump truck had collided with the side of the pickup truck, fatally injuring the male driver of the pickup and causing the pickup truck to roll over onto the driver’s side,” Ferguson said.
The driver of the pickup was identified as 84-year-old Antonio Garcia Olvera, of New Braunfels, Ferguson said.
Guadalupe County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Darrell Hunter pronounced Olvera deceased and authorities notified the decedent’s next of kin, Ferguson said.
“The first arriving officers and paramedics saw that the driver of the pickup truck was obviously deceased at the scene,” Ferguson said.
The 62-year-old Seguin man, who was driving the dump truck, was not injured, Ferguson said.
Investigators believe the dump truck was driving out of New Braunfels on 725 when the driver ran a red light, Ferguson said.
At the same time, Olvera was turning from Zipp to head into the city on 725 when the dump truck hit the driver’s side of the pickup, the city spokesman said.
The investigation is ongoing and charges may be pending, Ferguson said.
