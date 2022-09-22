A county official joined the Navarro School Board and several residents in voicing their concerns to the Seguin City Council over the city’s partnership to build an apartment complex with a 75-year tax exempt lease.
Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher expressed his issues on Tuesday in Council Chambers over the city’s deal with Vaquero Ventures to build Lily Springs Apartments, the lack of transparency and communication and the tax implications that come with the deal struck.
“We have great partnerships between the city of Seguin and Guadalupe County,” he said. “We want to continue to foster those partnerships for the betterment of all citizens in Seguin and Guadalupe County, but I also feel obligated to stand in front of you tonight to voice my concern in opposition to the project.”
Since the commissioners court had not yet discussed the topic as a group, Kutscher said he was not speaking on their behalf, but anticipates further discussions with the commissioners about the proposed workforce housing.
The partnership between the city and Vaquero Ventures will create a 288-unit apartment complex with the developer assuming all of the financial risks, while the city owns the property through a Public Facility Corporation. Doing so, creates a 100% tax exempt property leaving a financial void for the taxing entities the property resides, Kutscher said.
This is especially hard for school district’s like Navarro, Kutscher said.
“Specially a project like this as has been mentioned, cuts the legs out from other taxing jurisdictions like the school district and the county,” he said. “The county has many different funding sources — sales tax, property tax — we take funds from tax payers for public benefit from all different areas. But the school is really limited on their ability to serve the kids in Navarro ISD.”
Projects such as this are to help boost development in an area that is lacking, however the planned property is in the middle of an area booming with growth, Kutscher said.
“You have a school district that is inundated with residential development, and I know in the presentation of this project there has been a lot of information regarding and surrounding needing to increase density of development, to help bring commercial ventures into that area,” he said. “But again, you have a district that is drowning in residential development. Look at any project that is going on, there is thousands and thousands of homes either in the pipeline, under construction or being talked about. So, I find a little bit of that conversation suspect, but I understand the intent.”
The district is already getting flooded with students, Kutscher said.
“You have a school district that approved a $130 million bond to build a high school that hasn’t started construction yet, that will probably be filled up before the doors open,” he said.
School districts rely on the taxes to fund new infrastructure and pay for maintenance and operations. The influx of new students without the financial backing from the property will have an adverse effect on the district, Navarro ISD Board President Renee Rehfeld said as she read a resolution signed by the trustees opposing the project.
“Whereas the city’s approval of this property tax exemption structure with Vaquero will negatively impact the district’s overall funding for its students and educational purpose,” she said. “Whereas the city has acknowledged that this district will be impacted by property tax exemption structure with Vaquero; Whereas the district has not included any discussions with the city regarding the development even though the structure will negatively impact the district and its students.”
A look at the numbers shows the city’s financial benefit from a project like this, and leaves their county and school district partners on the sidelines, Kutscher said.
“We’re professional, we’re partners, you deserve me to be blunt and honest, this looks like an opportunistic venture for the city to be able to take the funding and the revenue and the taxing structure from the school district and from the county and be able to keep it for the city,” he said. “If we’re going to truly be partners moving forward, we have to communicate these types of ventures.”
Kutscher urged the city to take a step back and look at how the project will affect its neighbors.
“Ya’ll have an opportunity because this is not a done deal yet,” he said. “The only thing that has been approved is the term sheet. I respectfully request that y’all bring this back, advertise this, communicate with your partners, let us know so we can get these questions answered and we would like to be part of the discussion.”
The school board also encouraged the city to remember their neighbors in making these types of decisions.
“The Navarro Independent School District calls on the respective governing body of the city of Seguin to do three things,” Rehfeld said. “One, prioritize its community, including the district and the students it serves. Two, reevaluate the development and its overall, long-lasting impact on the district’s ability to accommodate the growth the community is experiencing. And three, refrain from binding the district to a unilateral, arbitrary decision made solely for the benefit of the city that ultimately cripples the district and its ability to serve its students and fulfill its educational purposes.”
