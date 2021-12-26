No. 8. Judge arrested on child injury charge, case dismissed months later

A Guadalupe County court at law judge was arrested earlier this year in San Marcos on allegations of injury to a child and child neglect charge after he returned home from a vacation in July. Just five months later, the Hays County district attorney dropped the charges against him.
Upon his family’s return July 8 from a week-long trip to Mexico, Judge William G. Squires III’s wife told authorities she feared for her and her son’s safety, which eventually led to an arrest.
San Marcos Police Department officers jailed him on charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person — criminal negligence, and abandon endanger a child intentional/knowing/reckless criminal negligence.
According to documents released at the time, Squires’ wife said the couple had several spats while on vacation and that his level of intoxication contributed to disputes. Eventually, the couple separated at the airport and she drove to the house where they had been living.
While there with the baby, Squires’ wife said she heard him trying to get into the house, banging on the front door. While carrying their then-16-month old child, she unlocked the door, which she alleged Squires then forced open, according to a report a San Marcos police officer filed.
The door reportedly slammed into mother and child, the report read.
“I inspected [the boy] and saw no obvious injury,” the officer reported. Squires’ wife “told me she had been holding [the boy] in a cradled position with his head toward the opening-side of the front door.”
Squires had left before officers arrived but the wife told her story and police took it from there. Police located Squires at Post and Lime Kiln roads in San Marcos and arrested him, read an affidavit filed in the case.
Squires has asserted his innocence throughout the months since his arrest.
On Dec. 14, Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau’s office dismissed the charges against Squires citing insufficient evidence to win a conviction. Nearly a week later, Squires expressed relief, appreciation for the justice system working and hope that the dismissal would lead to reparation of his good name.
Mau said his assistant who filed the dismissal form felt the evidence available was not enough to secure a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt. While the case was declined due to the available evidence, his office could bring back the charges if better additional sufficient evidence surfaced, Mau said.
He does not foresee that happening in this case, the district attorney said.
